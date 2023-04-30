'Everyone will remember you...': Hardik Pandya reveals outlandish pep-talk with Yash Dayal after 5 sixes vs KKR

The Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans jumped to the top of the table with a comfortable 7-wicket win over Kolkata Knight Riders on Saturday afternoon, thus exacting the revenge for the latter's miraculous win in their first clash of the season. Needing 28 to win off five deliveries, KKR's Rinku Singh smashed left-arm pacer Yash Dayal for five successive sixes to deliver a dramatic victory for the side. Hardik Pandya; Yash Dayal(IPL)

Ever since, Dayal has failed to make into the Titans' playing XI – although the side's captain Hardik Pandya had said earlier that the pacer was ill following the game. Now, in a chat with former India star Robin Uthappa for Jio Cinema, Hardik has revealed his chat with Yash right after the game; the star all-rounder wasn't part of the playing XI as he was down with health concerns, and Rashid Khan had led the side instead.

"I was not well in that game, but without me saying, Vikram Solanki was like, 'we will have a get together today'. Because our thing is simple, when we lose, we will have get togethers. I told him (Yash Dayal), “I know it stings right now. But this is a one-in-a-million game, everyone will remember you!',” Hardik said before breaking into a chuckle.

“It was a diffcult game to lose. But the good thing about us is we don't put anything under the carpet,” Hardik further said, before mentioning that Dayal, as well as the other members of the side, soon returned to jolly mood and even danced in the dressing room hours after the KKR defeat.

On Saturday, David Miller shined for the side as he scored a brilliant unbeaten 51 off just 24 balls, while Shubman Gill -- who was an Impact Player in the game -- also scored 49 off 35 balls in the 180-run chase. With the ball, Mohammed Shami was the pick of the bowlers as he registered figures of 3/33 in four overs.

