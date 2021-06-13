Everything has gone downhill since they went up 1-0 in India: Michael Vaughan slams England for poor batting against NZ

Former captain Michael Vaughan has slammed Joe Root-led England for their horrendous batting display against New Zealand during the ongoing Edgbaston Test on Sunday. The hosts crumbled on the third day before taking a slender lead of 37 runs before the end of the play. England ended the day at 122 for 9 after losing seven wickets in the final session of the day. Kane Williamson’s New Zealand are on the verge of registering their first Test series on the English in 22 years despite making several changes to the line-up.

Vaughan, who had played 86 Tests for England, lashed out at the English batsman and said that they would have no chance of winning the Ashes in Australia, later this year, if they continue their fragile batting.

“They now have just five chances to sort the batting out before the Ashes. They can't arrive in Australia with a batting line-up this fragile. They’d have no chance. This batting line-up is fragile and we have to now start looking at players and wondering if they are good enough because they keep getting out cheaply,” said Vaughan on the BBC Test Match Special.

“England have tinkered too much. Everything has gone downhill for England since they went up 1-0 in India. Don't muck about with Test cricket. England aren't a good enough team to muck about,” he added.

New Zealand resumed the day on 299-3 and Ross Taylor went from 46 to the verge of a 20th century but he nicked Stone behind on 80. The innings, which threatened to go past 400, fell away with Wood and Broad grabbing a couple of wickets each. New Zealand went from 312-4 to 388 all out.

Sunday will mark the fourth morning of the second test when New Zealand should achieve the milestone win and a 1-0 series triumph. It will also give the Kiwis an extra day of rest before the world test championship final against India starting on Thursday.

(With Agency Inputs)