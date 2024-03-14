'Everytime Virat Kohli comes back from a break...': Kaif sounds off warning for oppositions ahead of IPL 2024

Virat Kohli will be back in action as Royal Challengers Bengaluru gear up to face Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2024 opener, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The IPL 2024 opener is scheduled for March 22 and is also being touted as the MS Dhoni vs Kohli match. Virat Kohli will be back in action.(AFP)

Kohli has been out of action since the T20I series vs Afghanistan in January and withdrew from the series to be with his wife Anushka Sharma, during the birth of their second child, Akaay.

Kohli will join the RCB camp before March 17, with the franchise's annual 'Unbox' promotional event scheduled for March 19.

Speaking on Star Sports, former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif pointed out Kohli's sensational form for the past two years and felt that he would be key for RCB. "Virat Kohli has been playing amazing cricket from the last 1-2 years; he has been in good form. I remember during the Asia Cup when he scored a century against Afghanistan; since then, he hasn’t looked back. He has been in amazing form since then, and when a player like Virat Kohli is in form, he knows how to make runs in every match; he was also the player of the tournament during the World Cup," he said.

"So I think he’s going to continue this amazing form. One special thing about Virat Kohli is that every time he comes back from a break, he plays really well. Most players want to be in touch and play regularly to get in form, but Virat Kohli every time when he comes back from the break, he comes across as a more dangerous batsman."

Kaif went on to further state that despite the presence of Cameron Green and Glenn Maxwell in the RCB unit, Kohli will still be more important than the duo. "Yes, there are Green and Maxwell in the team, but Virat Kohli’s form will decide RCB’s place in the playoffs. It’s important that Virat Kohli is in form with Maxwell and Green for RCB to qualify for the playoffs," he said.

IPL 2024 will be crucial for Kohli as a good showing will also confirm his place in India's T20 World Cup squad. With selectors trying to look for younger players, Kohli's place in the India squad has come under question lately. Kohli was in sizzling form in IPL 2023, registering 639 runs in 14 matches, packed with two tons and six half-centuries.