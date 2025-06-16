Search Search
Monday, Jun 16, 2025
Evin Lewis' blazing 91 powers West Indies to massive 256-5 and series win against Ireland

AP |
Jun 16, 2025 08:38 AM IST

West Indies smashed 20 sixes in total — Lewis hit eight maximums, with four each for Hope and Keacy Carty, who was 49 not out from 22 deliveries.

West Indies piled up its second-highest Twenty20 international innings and beat Ireland by 62 runs Sunday to clinch a rain-marred three game series 1-0.

Even Lewis in action
West Indies posted 256-5 after being sent in at Bready Cricket Club — propelled by an opening stand of 122 in 10.3 overs between Evin Lewis (91 runs in 44 balls) and captain Shai Hope (51 in 27).

Ireland replied with 194-7. Ross Adair (48 in 36) and Harry Tector (38 in 25) took the total to 114-1 before Ireland was reduced to 116-4 in 12 overs.

The first and second games were abandoned because of rain.

The two teams drew a three-match ODI series 1-1 in Dublin in May, before England swept West Indies 3-0 in ODI and T20 series.

“Nice to take something back to the Caribbean,” Hope said.

West Indies will host Australia in a three-test series starting June 25 in Barbados, followed by a five-game T20 series. Australia is coming off a loss in the World Test Championship final to South Africa in London on the weekend.

