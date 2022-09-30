'Stress fracture might have been...': Ex-India cricketer makes huge claim about pacer Jasprit Bumrah

Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah in all likelihood will miss the upcoming edition of the ICC World T20 2022. India's numero uno pacer has been already been ruled out of the ongoing three-match series between the Rohit Sharma-led side and South Africa. On Friday, Bumrah was replaced by pacer Mohammed Siraj for the remainder of the South Africa series.

According to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Bumrah sustained a back injury ahead of the 1st T20I between India and South Africa. The seasoned campaigner of the Indian team across all formats had earlier sustained a back injury which kept him out of the Asia Cup 2022. Talking about Bumrah's injury setback, former India cricketer Wasim Jaffer has opined that the Indian think rushed the senior pacer into the playing XI for the Australia series.

"The stress fracture might have been there already; not to that extent, but it probably got worse after him playing a couple of games under that pressure. They kind of jumped the gun too early or made him play those games a little early," Jaffer told ESPN Cricinfo.

Bumrah had a forgetful outing in the Australia series following his return to international cricket. In the series decider between India and Australia, Bumrah went wicketless and leaked 50 runs in 4 overs. Bumrah returned his worst bowling figures by conceding 50 runs in the 3rd T20I against Australia.

"I just feel that probably in hindsight, I would say whether they have rushed him into playing against Australia, if at all I can say that. He might have taken a bit more time and probably got ready for the World Cup. I don't know the seriousness of the injury but that's what I feel, whether they kind of pushed him too early to play and then obviously, it reoccurred," Jaffer added. Bumrah is the third-highest wicket-taker for India in the shortest format. The injured pacer has bagged 70 wickets in 60 matches for the 2007 world champions.

