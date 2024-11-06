Ex-BCCI selector reminds critics of Gautam Gambhir's commitment towards team: ‘He'll also be disappointed…’

Under-fire Gautam Gambhir has received some backing from ex-BCCI selection committee member Sunil Joshi after India's embarrassing 0-3 whitewash of New Zealand. Gambhir has been receiving criticism after an underwhelming start to his coaching tenure with the Indian team. Despite arriving at the Indian team with a massive reputation, Gambhir failed to live up to the expectations apart from the T20I matches. Right after he took over the reins, India lost an ODI series to Sri Lanka for the first time in 27 years, and then New Zealand completed a 3-0 whitewash of his side in Tests at home on Sunday, something the team never experienced in its long cricketing journey. India's head coach Gautam Gambhir during a practice session. (AFP)

Joshi is confident that Gambhir will bounce back as a coach and said it's too early to judge his coaching credentials after just two-Test series.

"Knowing Gautam Gambhir, he is a fighting cricketer and we know his commitment towards the game or towards the team. No coach will ever want to be on the wrong side of a result. We need to give him time. Let's now judge by the two series we have seen, just five Test matches. Of course, on home soil, we have lost. I am sure he will also be disappointed with the way the Test matches have gone, but don't judge his acumen or his commitment," Joshi told Times of India.

‘Gautam Gambhir is a fighter and he will come out successful’

The series defeat to New Zealand has hurt India's chances to qualify for the World Test Championship final for the third consecutive time. Unless there is a remarkable turnaround Down Under, Gambhir, who was given a free hand in selection matters, may not have as much say in issues concerning the team in the coming times. The five-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy is the last hope for India to make it to the Lord's, but for that, they have to beat Australia 4-0.

Joshi called Gambhir a fighter and said the critics should wait for at least two years before judging his coaching attributes.

"He is a fighter and he will come out successful. I know that. We have to give time to them (Gambhir and his coaching staff) to settle down. After two years, the results will be in front of us. Then we can judge."