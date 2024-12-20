Menu Explore
Ex-CSK player ‘shocked’ by R Ashwin’s retirement decision, makes bombshell claim: ‘He wanted to leave when Sundar…’

ByHT Sports Desk
Dec 20, 2024 06:45 AM IST

A former CSK player weighed in on R Ashwin's retirement from international cricket and made a huge revelation.

Rain was the headline when India and Australia took on each other on the final day of the third Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test match in Brisbane. Both teams had to settle for a draw, but after the match the headline changed to Ravichandran Ashwin. Much to the surprise of reporters, fans, former players, the veteran spinner came with captain Rohit Sharma for the post-match press conference. Then the 38-year-old backed up his entrance by announcing his retirement from international cricket.

India's Washington Sundar celebrates a wicket with his Ravichandran Ashwin (R).(AFP)
India's Washington Sundar celebrates a wicket with his Ravichandran Ashwin (R).(AFP)

The news was a shock to everyone, considering that India are currently touring Australia and Ashwin had been selected over other players. But it hasn’t been perfect for him in the Indian camp reportedly. He was reportedly disappointed after getting dropped for the first Test in Perth, and was only recalled to the squad for the Adelaide fixture due to the return of skipper Rohit Sharma.

Also Read: 'I wouldn't have let him go like that': Kapil Dev baffled, says he would've ensured Ashwin retired with 'lot of respect'

He was once again dropped for the third Test match, and decided to retire from international cricket before the remaining two fixtures. India legend Kapil also expressed his disappointment with the manner of Ashwin’s retirement during a private event, and felt that the spinner deserved a better farewell as he was close to Sachin Tendulkar, Sunil Gavaskar in terms of legendary status.

Ex-CSK player weighs in on R Ashwin's retirement

Former CSK player Subramaniam Badrinath also weighed in on Ashwin’s retirement. A former teammate of Ashwin, the 44-year-old had a similar opinion to Dev and also revealed the impact of Washingon Sundar being used in the playing XI. Speaking to Star Sports Tamil, he said, “I am shocked. I think, to be honest, he wasn't treated fairly. Rohit Sharma said he wanted to leave after the Perth Test match. He wanted to leave when Washington Sundar was played ahead of him. That tells you he was not happy.”

“Honestly, I am saying something-it's a big thing for a cricketer from Tamil Nadu. There are many reasons for that. Players from a few other states get better chances. Despite all these odds, Ashwin went on to take more than 500 wickets and became a legend.

“Imagine what he must have gone through. I know he has faced quite a few things. On many occasions, efforts were made to sideline him. But every time, he has bounced back like a phoenix bird,” he added.

Ashwin was part of the Indian team that won the 2011 ODI World Cup and 2013 Champions Trophy. He also received the ICC Cricketer of the Year and ICC Men’s Test Cricketer of the Year awards in 2016.

