'I wouldn't have let him go like that': Kapil Dev baffled, says he would've ensured Ashwin retired with 'lot of respect'

ByHT Sports Desk
Dec 19, 2024 04:01 PM IST

Kapil Dev lamented R Ashwin's decision to retire from international cricket and felt he deserved a better farewell.

Ravichandran Ashwin announced his retirement from international cricket on Wednesday, after the final day of the third Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test match in Brisbane. After India drew to Australia, courtesy of rain, Ashwin appeared for the press conference with captain Rohit Sharma, and announced his retirement from international cricket.

Kapil Dev shared his opinion on R Ashwin's retirement.(PTI/Getty)
Kapil Dev shared his opinion on R Ashwin's retirement.(PTI/Getty)

Ashwin was benched for the first Test in Perth, which India won. He returned to the playing XI for the Adelaide Test, but failed to prevent a defeat, and was once again dropped for the third Test. It was also a disappointing end to the career of one of India's greatest ever cricketers in Test cricket, considering the result of the match and his absence from the playing XI.

Also Read: 'About Shami, it's high time…': Rohit Sharma drops verdict on India pacer's future, says 'there have been complaints'

Kapil Dev hurt by the manner of R Ashwin's retirement from international cricket

Ashwin's decision sent former players, teammates, fans and experts into a state of frenzy. Speaking during a private event, India legend Kapil Dev also hailed Ashwin's impact on cricket, and felt that the veteran didn't get the farewell he deserved.

“The next generation has to be better than us. If not, the world is not going ahead. We never imagined that somebody would come close to Sachin Tendulkar or Sunil Gavaskar...Ashwin has gone. I wish I had been there, I wouldn't have let him go like that. I would have sent him with a lot of respect and happiness,” he said.

Ashwin will be seen in action in IPL 2025, having rejoined Chennai Super Kings during the recent auction in Jeddah. He registered 537 Test wickets during his international career, which makes him the seventh-highest wicket-taker in the format, and second among Indians, after Anil Kumble's 619 wickets in Tests.

The 38-year-old was part of the Indian team that won the 2011 ODI World Cup and 2013 Champions Trophy. He won the ICC Cricketer of the Year and ICC Men's Test Cricket of the Year awards in 2016. He has been named fives times to the ICC Men's Test Team of the Year, and was also included in the ICC Men's Test Team of the Decade (2011-20). He always found it easy in the turning tracks in India, which also saw him take 29 wickets in a series vs Australia, the most by any Indian bowler in a four-match Test series.

