Ex-CSK star decodes how Gautam Gambhir's return working wonders for KKR: ‘If you keep it simple, it is easy’

Former India batter Ambati Rayudu opened up on how the return of Gautam Gambhir in the Kolkata Knight Riders franchise has worked wonders for them this season. Gambhir, who led KKR to two IPL title wins in 2012 and 2014, made a sensational return to the franchise but this time as a mentor. He made a switch from Lucknow Super Giants to get back to his former side and made an instant impact on the unit. Gautam Gambhir returned to KKR as a mentor this season.(PTI)

The Kolkata-based franchise has played dominant cricket this season and became the first team to qualify for the playoffs as they also assured a top 2 finish in the league stage. Gambhir's ploy to back Sunil Narine as an opener along with World No.2 T20I batter Phil Salt has been a masterstroke.

The consistency with which Narine keeps churning out high scores match after match has been phenomenal. With one century and three fifties, the Trinidadian has also been their leading run-getter, amassing 461 runs at a strike rate of 183.94. Under Gambhir's guidance, the young players in the side, like Harshit Rana and Angkrish Raghuvanshi, have flourished well.

Rayudu, who won multiple IPL titles with Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings, suggested that Gambhir has been guiding the team in the right direction and allowing players to have the freedom which is allowing them to perform at the highest level.

"If the coaches take a back seat and work behind the scenes, and let the players take ownership, and let the players have the freedom in order to perform on the ground, these are the sort of teams that excel, and that is what KKR has been doing," Rayudu told Star Sports on Tuesday.

"Gautam Gambhir is just facilitating them and guiding them in the right direction... If you keep it simple, it is easy," added Rayudu, who has been part of six IPL-winning teams.

Meanwhile, KKR's last match against Gujarat Titans was washed out due to persistent rain at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

It meant KKR were assured of a top two finish with 19 points from 13 games and a place in the Qualifier 1. GT, the last year's runners-up and 2022 champions, are out of the play-off race, garnering 11 points from 13 matches.