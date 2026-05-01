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Executioner of monstrous one-legged pull shots: One of most stylish batsmen of all time celebrates his 75th birthday

He could have also played for England, but then he chose his motherland instead. He scored 92 first-class centuries, believe it or not!

Updated on: May 01, 2026 12:51 pm IST
Written by Prateek Srivastava
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On May 01, 1951, one of the greatest cricketers was born, and all through his career he played in line with the reputation of a typical Caribbean batsman of that time, with a lot of swag and a lot of style.

Sir Gordon Greenidge was a fantastic batsman.(Cricket West Indies)

Yes, ladies and gentlemen, we are talking about none other than the great Gordon Greenidge. The former West Indian batsman is today celebrating his 75th birthday.

Also Read: Rohit Sharma turns 39: Is this Hitman’s last birthday as an India cricketer?

The right-handed batsman played in an era where the Windies were the sole dominating force in international cricket across Tests and ODIs. In batting as well as bowling, they were far ahead of the competition. To make it to that bunch of players, one had to be very special, and Greenidge was that. His one-legged pulls and hooks to date have no match. He was style personified.

Greenidge was part of the teams that won the World Cup in 1975 and 1979. He was also part of the team that lost to India in the 1983 World Cup final. In 1991, he represented the West Indies for the last time. He formed a formidable opening partnership with Desmond Hayes. “He told me he was coming to the end of his career, so I said, ‘Why don't you give me the chance to face the first ball?’

“And he said, ‘Look at the scoreboard, they are going to have to change it, it will be too much work!’" Haynes recalled in one of his interviews.

Post-retirement, he also coached Bangladesh. In the middle of the 1999 World Cup, he was, however, unceremoniously sacked by the Bangladesh Cricket Board. It’s understood that his opposition to Bangladesh getting Test status was the reason behind his sacking. He was of the opinion that the sub-continental nation needed to do more before the Test honour could be bestowed on them.

 
gordon greenidge international cricket world cup
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