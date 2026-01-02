Ex-India cricketer recounts 18-year-old Sachin Tendulkar’s masterclass on WACA track: ‘Saw it all from ground zero’

Sachin Tendulkar produced countless memorable innings during his illustrious career, crowned by a record 100 international centuries — a milestone no other cricketer has come close to matching. He scored hundreds in every part of the world, showcasing his mastery across conditions and against the fiercest bowling attacks of his era. Former teammate Pravin Amre recently revisited one such defining knock from Tendulkar’s early days, when he was just 18 and starting to announce himself on the international stage. Amre recalled Tendulkar’s fighting century on a lively Perth surface during India’s 1991–92 tour of Australia, an innings that played a key role in cementing his reputation. Sachin Tendulkar scored a brilliant century in Perth at the age of 18.(X Image)

Facing a hostile Australian pace attack, the knock stood out as one of India’s few bright moments in an otherwise difficult series. At just 18, Tendulkar displayed composure, technique and temperament well beyond his years, handling pace and bounce with assurance against a fiery attack featuring Craig McDermott, Merv Hughes and Paul Reiffel on one of the quickest pitches in the world. During his 161-ball stay, he struck 16 boundaries, countering the assistance on offer for the bowlers with his skills.

Former India batter Pravin Amre reflected on why Sachin's fighting Test century at Perth during the 1991–92 Australia tour still holds a special place for him, recalling the innings as one of the most defining moments of his early career.

"Out of all his hundreds, the one in Perth when he was just 18 years of age, stands out. I was the 12th man that day, his roommate, and saw it all from ground zero," Amre said on The Great Indian Cricket Show on Doordarshan.

Also Read - Yograj Singh tears into Shubman Gill's T20 World Cup snub, Kapil Dev example thrown at selectors: 'What is the reason?'

“One of the finest I’ve ever witnessed”

Amre went on to paint a vivid picture of the demanding conditions at Perth, explaining how Tendulkar’s century stood out not just for the runs scored, but for the calm, courage and maturity he displayed on one of the toughest surfaces in world cricket.

"The pitch had cracks so big, Sachin placed his bat in one and it stood upright. Against world-class bowlers, on a surface where the ball could go anywhere, he showed skill, class, and mindset beyond his years. That 1992 Perth hundred? One of the finest I’ve ever witnessed," he added.