Ex-India opener shares his verdict on Karthik vs Pant debate with playing XI for 1st T20I vs AUS; no surprises in top-3

Rohit Sharma's recent press conference was a clear indicator that there won't be any change in the top three, with KL Rahul maintaining his spot despite his wretched run and Virat Kohli being used only as a backup opener in the final eleven. The spotlight will be on Rahul's form as India play the Australia T20Is, which will be followed by three games against touring South Africa before Rohit and co. leave for the World T20 Down Under.

While the top-three looks secured for the next couple of months, the only debate that remains unsolved is whether Dinesh Karthik or Rishabh Pant takes the wicketkeeper's slot. Ever since Karthik's return to the Indian team, he has stood up in the finisher's role where he has got little time to get his eyes in. He was also preferred over Pant in the Asia Cup opener last month. But with Ravindra Jadeja's injury, Pant remains the lone specialist left-hander in the batting mix.

It remains to be seen whether Rohit and head coach Rahul Dravid will pick Karthik or Pant for the Mohali T20I on September 20 (Tuesday), but former India opener Wasim Jaffer has gone with experience for his eleven. Jaffer picked Karthik over Pant and all-rounder Axar Patel in place of Jadeja. There were no surprises in the top order and in the bowling mix, he slotted Harshal Patel and Jasprit Bumrah alongside Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Yuzvendra Chahal.

Ahead of the series opener versus Australia, skipper Rohit said he wants his players to get out of their comfort zone and explore new things about their game, as India play their final six T20Is before heading to Australia. His comments come after India's 'Super 4' exit from the recent Asia Cup, where the side was criticised for constant chopping and changing.

"I wanted to bring security in the team that is why we announced the team for both the series before the World Cup (Australia and South Africa). In Asia Cup also we more less had the same team," said Rohit.

"In these six games, we want to keep trying what we can achieve with different styles. It is all about going out and trying to find ways of exploring ourselves but there is no limit to trying new things. You can extend yourself in so many directions to achieve so many things for the team," he added.

Rohit also said that the team management has absolute clarity on the role of each player in the squad, as he confirmed Rahul as his opening partner for the T20 showpiece event.

"Rahul bhai and I have had a chat that we will have to make Virat open in some of the games because he is our third opener. In the last match, we saw what he did (as opener) and we are obviously happy about that," Rohit said while referring to Kohli's hundred against Afghanistan.

"K L Rahul will open for us at the T20 World Cup. We are not going to experiment with that position a lot. His performances often go noticed. He is a very important player for India."

