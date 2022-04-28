Ex-India player says Virat Kohli offers his business class seat to bowlers: 'Guys work really hard. They should relax'

There is a reason why Virat Kohli emerged as India's best Test captain. Some may argue that Kohli had the benefit of a potent pace-bowling attack, but it was Virat himself who worked to achieve it. More importantly, the fact that the bowlers trusted Kohli's leadership and backing and repaid his faith shown in them went a long way in India's success away from home. That the bowlers were able to trust Kohli is a testament to how great a leader Virat was. He backed them to the hilt, even when thing went awry, and as a bowler, you want nothing more from the team captain. (Also Read: 'I saw that meme. It was chaotic for those couple of minutes' - Watson opens up on viral picture of him speaking to Pant)

In an interesting story regarding Kohli's understanding of the importance of bowlers and the need to give them proper rest, renowned commentator and former India cricketer Vivek Razdan has said while on a flight, he has never seen Kohli travel business class and that he would always give it up for one of the bowlers in the team.

"In a flight, two seats are reserved in business class - one for the captain and one for the coach. But I have never seen Virat Kohli travel in business class during a flight. He always prefers to be with his teammates in the economy class. Apart from the coach, there was always a bowler occupying one of the business class seats. It was either Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami or, sometimes, Ravichandran Ashwin. He felt that since the bowlers worked extremely hard on the ground, so at least for three-four hours, they should relax," Razdan told SportsKeeda.

Razdan, who has been part of the Hindi broadcasting panel for several big tours – such as the one in Australia in 2020/21 and the one in West Indies in 2019, has further revealed that Kohli wouldn't offer his business class seat even to wife Anushka Sharma, and that both preferred travelling in economy class along with the rest of the players.

"Even when Anushka Sharma joined the West Indies tour of 2019 later, she and Virat travelled together in economy class. Virat never requested for his business class seat to be given to Anushka," mentioned Razdan.

