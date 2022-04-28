'I saw that meme. It was chaotic for those couple of minutes': Watson opens up on viral picture of him speaking to Pant

In their previous game, Delhi Capitals faced a narrow 15-run defeat in a high-scoring game against Rajasthan Royals. However, controversy erupted in the final over of the run-chase when the Capitals dugout, including their captain Rishabh Pant showed their displeasure at an umpiring decision and the wicketkeeper-batter even went on to signal the batters to leave the field. The DC were unhappy with a delivery not being called a no-ball, and even sent their coach Pravin Amre to the field to have a discussion with the on-field umpires. Follow IPL 2022 Coverage

During the incident, an image of DC's assistant coach Shane Watson seemingly having an animated discussion with Rishabh Pant went viral, as Pant continued to look down. Ahead of the side's upcoming game against Kolkata Knight Riders later tonight, Watson opened up on the incident.

“Yeah, I've seen that meme of me talking to Rishabh with my hand out. It got a little bit of coverage!” Watson said in The Grade Cricketer podcast.

Talking about the incident, he said that it was “chaotic” and “hard” to take in.

“It was chaotic for those couple of minutes. It was pretty hard. But in the end, it is what it is. There are times when either side isn't always happy with some decisions. So, you got to get on with it. But you look back at all those couple of minutes and saw the difference in all the parts that happened around. And Ricky Ponting not being there as well, didn't help direct the ship. In a way, it was a perfect storm where things got out of hand,” Watson said.

“No one is proud of what happened out there. We have to digest and get on with it,” the former Australian all-rounder further added.

As a result of the incident, Pravin Amre was banned from one game while both, Amre and Pant were fined 100 percent of their match fees. In addition, Shardul Thakur was also fined 50 percent of his fees.

