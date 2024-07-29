Ex-PAK cricketer's two-fisted take on Ishan Kishan's ouster from Team India set-up: ‘Woh thoda sa fashion mein lag gaya’

Ishan Kishan, who was part of India's ODI World Cup squad last year, has fallen down drastically in the pecking order now, and his chances of getting back to the Indian cricket team are getting slimmer with every series. Kishan, who is one of the few players to score a double century in ODIs, travelled with the Indian team everywhere last year and was picked in the ODI WC team also, but he didn't get a chance in the playing XI for the entire tournament. The wicketkeeper batter made a bold decision by withdrawing his name midway during the South Africa tour last year due to travel fatigue, which didn't go down well with the BCCI management. He was excluded from the central contract list and was omitted from the scheme of things. Ishan Kishan has been out of Team India's scheme of things.(AFP)

Former Pakistan cricketer Basit Ali has blamed Ishan for his downfall and asserted that he got into fashion and got distracted.

"Ishan Kishan has fallen down the pecking order. Woh bhi thoda sa fashion mein lag gaya tha (He too got into fashion a bit)," Basit said on his YouTube channel.

India have entered a transition phase after winning the T20 World Cup title, as the retirements of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli has pushed the management to look for new players to fill their big shoes in the shortest format. However, the selectors decided to ignore Kishan once again for the ongoing white-ball tour to Sri Lanka.

Meanwhile, Basit also lashed out at Sri Lanka cricket team for their underwhelming show in the first two T20Is against India. The Sri Lankan cricket team has also been going through a downfall in men's games as they failed to qualify for the upcoming Champions Trophy.

The former Pakistan cricketer didn't mince his words and said the Island nation doesn't deserve to qualify for the Champions Trophy 2025 after their recent poor performances.

"Sri Lanka deserved to not qualify for the Champions Trophy. It seems as if they are also more concerned about maintaining friendships, just as we have seen in the Pakistan team. My personal opinion is that their women's team have performed better. Sri Lanka's men's team should learn from the women's team how to keep the belief," he added.