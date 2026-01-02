Ex-Pakistan coach gives curt response to suggestion he should replace Gautam Gambhir as India coach: ‘No thanks’

Jason Gillespie had a tumultuous time in his first international coaching role with an ICC full member nation, as he entered and elft the role for Pakistan’s men’s team over the course of just seven months in 2024. Gautam Gambhir has been under fire in his role as Indian Test coach.(PTI)

The former Australian fast-bowler has remained outspoken regarding his stint leading Pakistan and the reasons for why he resigned to be replaced by Aaqib Javed in November 2024. Following strong stints in County cricket with Yorkshire and Sussex through the 2010s, Gillespie has been a regular name in conversations for red-ball coach across Test cricket – but there is one particular job he has straightforwardly refused to have any interest in.

Writing on his X account, Gillespie was asked by a user whether he would ever consider taking over the Indian Test coach role. “Jason you need to coach India now, because they are losing, not just losing but getting white washed at home twice. They need you seriously,” wrote the user on X, suggesting Gautam Gambhir’s tenuous role could be Gillespie’s for the taking.

However, Gillespie’s response was succinct and didn’t leave much room for negotiation. Simply, he provided a two word answer: “No thanks.”

Gillespie didn’t elaborate much on his refusal to entertain that Indian job, but it is not difficult to see why the role might be relatively unappetizing for an overseason coach still relatively young in the field. India have preferred domestic coaches heavily in the last 10 to 15 years, and there is certainly a strong political element to the role with regards to balancing the cricket itself with the expectations and the stature on behalf of the BCCI.

Gillespie’s experiences in Pakistan and with the PCB might also influence his hesitance to take a high-profile role in international cricket at the moment, especially in the subcontinent and within an ecosystem he is not inherently familiar with.

The former Australian fast-bowlers has also recently been linked to potentially taking over from Brendon McCullum as England’s ‘Bazball’ projects becomes derailed in the ongoing Ashes series, with some pundits and former players explaining that Gillespie’s success and familiarity in the English County system should make him a shoo-in for the big job.