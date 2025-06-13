Ex-Pakistan Test head coach Jason Gillespie takes brutal dig at PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi: ‘Gary came up with this…'

PCB have found itself in fresh controversy, with former Pakistan red-ball head coach Jason Gillespie taking a brutal dig at Mohsin Naqvi. The former Pakistan head coach alleged that the PCB chairman for absence from a key team-building session, known as the Connection Camp. Pakistan head coach Jason Gillespie during a press conference.(REUTERS)

Speaking on a podcast, Gillespie recalled that the work done by himself and white-ball coach Gary Kirsten to attend the camp, which was also initially by the latter, received a lack of engagament from Naqvi.

“Gary came up with this great idea of a connection camp. Everyone in Pakistan cricket basically shared their experiences in that meeting. I flew in from Australia, Gary flew in from South Africa, the Chairman Mohsin Naqvi dialed in Zoom,” he said.

“He is based in Lahore, but he did not come, while Gary came in from Africa. We both felt that the Chairman could not even drive 20 minutes to come here - that was a bit unusual,” he added.

The camp was held by PCB on September 23, 2024, and its agenda was to improve communication, collaboration and performance among the national team.

The participants in the camp were Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Rizwan, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Saud Shakeel, Shadab Khan, and Shan Masood. Meanwhile, the camp was described as a timely initiative by PCB COO. Gillespie resigned as Pakistan Test coach last year.