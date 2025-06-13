Asia Cup in limbo as PCB explores alternatives with Afghanistan amid BCCI silence

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has reportedly begun exploring alternatives amid the rising non-clarity surrounding the 2025 Asia Cup. The continental tournament has been in limbo since the deadly terrorist attack in Kashmir, where innocent tourists lost their lives, which was followed by a military showdown between India and Pakistan. Asia Cup 2025 in limbo(AFP)

India are the hosts for the 2025 Asia Cup, which is scheduled to be played in September. It was pre-decided that Pakistan would not travel to India with the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) having agreed to the hybrid model, which was accepted ahead of the Champions Trophy earlier this year after the Rohit Sharma-led team was not allowed to travel to Pakistan for the ICC tournament.

However, with BCCI remaining silent over the Asia Cup, PCB has initiated talks with the Afghanistan board to schedule a tri-series tournament involving hosts UAE, according to a report in the PTI. This is likely to be finalised only if the Asia Cup is cancelled.

“With the Asia Cup now unlikely to be held in India as originally planned in September due to the simmering relations between Pakistan and India, the PCB is working on another tri-series proposal,” a well-informed source in PCB told the news agency.

“The idea is that if the Asia Cup is moved to the UAE then Pakistan will play a tri-series with Afghanistan and the UAE in Dubai in August replacing the Afghanistan tour to Pakistan,” he explained.

The report further stated that PCB has already started conversing with the two boards.

“If the Asia Cup is cancelled or postponed, the PCB wants the Afghanistan and UAE teams to play the tri-series in Pakistan in August,” the source disclosed.

Meanwhile, sources confirmed to the PTI that PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi, also the ACC president, will meet soon to decide on the Asia Cup.

“The Indian cricket board is yet to confirm its willingness to host the Asia Cup at home. So, it remains to be seen when the ACC council meets and makes a call on the future of the Asia Cup which is to be held in the T20 format,” he added.