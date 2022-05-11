Ex-Rajasthan Royals batter highlights ‘biggest challenge’ for Delhi Capitals

After dominating the league stage in the previous edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), which saw them finish at the top of the table, Rishabh Pant-led Delhi Capitals have failed to click as a unit this time around. The team are currently placed fifth on the points table and share equal points with three other franchises, leaving their play-offs hope on a thin thread. (IPL 2022 full coverage)

The team endured a tough 91-run defeat against Chennai Super Kings in their previous encounter and now have another uphill task to keep their play-offs contention intact.

However, the Delhi unit will look to go fresh and eke out a positive result when they lock horns with Sanju Samson's Rajasthan Royals, who are currently placed third on the points table.

Sharing his thoughts on the campaign, DC assistant coach Shane Watson highlighted the biggest challenge, which the franchise needs to overcome as the tournament enters the business end.

"Our biggest challenge this season has been our execution. We have executed our plans in all three departments at times, but we've not been able to be consistent. The players have been working really hard to find a way to be consistent and hopefully, we can execute our plans over the last three games," Watson was quoted as saying in an official released shared by the franchise.

Watson also feels the tie against his former franchise, Rajasthan Royals, to be a tough one and hoped every individual steps up for the challenge.

"The Rajasthan Royals have been playing well and they have been consistent throughout the tournament. Jos Buttler has been incredible for them and Rajasthan have world-class spinners in Ravichandran Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal. The Royals are going to be a tough opponent and every individual has to up their game," said the ex-Australian cricketer.

