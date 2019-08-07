‘Beyond aggrieved’: Sports fraternity pays tributes to Sushma Swaraj

cricket

Senior BJP leader and former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj passed away on Tuesday and the sports fraternity offered their condolences to the demised soul. Swaraj, who was India’s first full-time woman foreign minister (Indira Gandhi held additional charge of the ministry when she was prime minister) suffered the cardiac arrest late in the evening and was immediately taken to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). She died after efforts to revive her failed.

Tributes poured in as cricketers took to Twitter to post their condolence messages.

Heartfelt condolences to family and admirers of #SushmaSwaraj ji. Om Shanti 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/c3RTBJxgXe — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 6, 2019

Here in the West Indies and just heard the terrible news of passing away of #SushmaSwaraj ji. Condolences to her family, gone too soon 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/Mp2zRP6GBa — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) August 6, 2019

Extremely sad to hear Sushma Ji is no more. She was a great human with a great personality. Her presence empowered a lot of people. One of the finest leaders. RIP 🙏🙏 #SushmaSwaraj #RIPSushmaJi pic.twitter.com/1BnNjj7psE — Ishant Sharma (@ImIshant) August 7, 2019

I'm beyond aggrieved at the passing away of Smt. #SushmaSwaraj A veteran politician and a pillar of the BJP, she was loved by everyone. She will be remembered as the most endearing & helpful politicians of recent times. My condolences to her family and friends. A huge loss for 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/JdI0vPxRJP — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) August 6, 2019

Fierce, result-driven & a people’s person - she was all of that & more. A true leader. Still unable to process the news of #sushmaswaraj Ji’s passing away. Extremely disturbed! A big loss for our nation. May you rest in peace! pic.twitter.com/aLUnXfBvi4 — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) August 6, 2019

