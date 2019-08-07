e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 07, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Aug 07, 2019

‘Beyond aggrieved’: Sports fraternity pays tributes to Sushma Swaraj

Swaraj, who was India’s first full-time woman foreign minister (Indira Gandhi held additional charge of the ministry when she was prime minister) suffered the cardiac arrest late in the evening.

cricket Updated: Aug 07, 2019 11:09 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
File image of Sushma Swaraj
File image of Sushma Swaraj(AP)
         

Senior BJP leader and former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj passed away on Tuesday and the sports fraternity offered their condolences to the demised soul. Swaraj, who was India’s first full-time woman foreign minister (Indira Gandhi held additional charge of the ministry when she was prime minister) suffered the cardiac arrest late in the evening and was immediately taken to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). She died after efforts to revive her failed.

 Tributes poured in as cricketers took to Twitter to post their condolence messages.

 

 

 

 

 

First Published: Aug 07, 2019 10:26 IST

tags
more from cricket
top news
    trending topics
    Sushma Swaraj Funeral UpdatesIndia vs West IndiesVirat KohliJammu and KashmirArticle 370Amit Shah
    don't miss