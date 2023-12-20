Faf du Plessis explains rationale behind RCB's auction buys for IPL 2024: 'After the 2023 season, we felt...'

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) geared up for the upcoming Indian Premier League season with a rather interesting auction on Tuesday. With a formidable top-order featuring the likes of captain Faf du Plessis, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, and Rajat Patidar, RCB had made a notable acquisition by bringing in Australia's all-rounder Cameron Green through a trade-in with Mumbai Indians ahead of the auction. Not content with just bolstering their batting, RCB made significant additions to their bowling arsenal on Tuesday, securing the services of West Indian pacer Alzarri Joseph for a hefty sum of ₹11.5 crore. .RCB captain Faf du Plessis plays a shot, during match 6 of the Indian Premier League between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders.(PTI)

Additionally, New Zealand's quick Lockie Ferguson was brought in for ₹2 crore, and England's Tom Curran joined the squad for ₹1.5 crore, further enhancing the team's bowling options. With these strategic moves, RCB is poised for an exciting and competitive season ahead.

Following the auction, skipper du Plessis said the franchise's main focus was to build a side which can put in improved performances at its own den during the IPL 2024. Du Plessis felt RCB made strategic acquisitions to achieve optimal team balance at the auction in Dubai while executing six bids.

"After the last season, we felt like we needed to improve at home. One of the things that we did really well was to succeed away from Chinnaswamy," Du Plessis said in a statement.

"So, we put our heads together and what that looks like to be better at home and how can we get better, in what ways can we improve?

“It's definitely the auction (way to improve) and the process of the last two months has been solely around planning to be better at home and the type of bowlers and batsmen that will be successful at home,” he added.

The Royal Challengers also added Indian left-arm pacer Yash Dayal ( ₹5 crore) and spin all-rounder Swapnil Singh ( ₹20 lacs), along with wicketkeeper Saurav Chauhan ( ₹20 lakh) from Gujarat Giants to complete a 25-member squad.

Chauhan made the headlines in the 2023 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy when he smashed an 18-ball 61.

"We spent a lot of time talking about RCB and where we wanted to take the franchise. I think it's always really important that you do your homework and make sure you look at every area and talk it through," Du Plessis said.

RCB head coach Andy Flower too was happy with the acquisitions.

"It's really a strong top four with Virat (Kohli) and Faf (du Plessis), (Rajat) Patidar and (Glenn) Maxwell," he said.

“Cameron Green who gives us that power somewhere in that top five.”