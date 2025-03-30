Du Plessis extends lead as IPL top scorer since 2020, Kohli 4th and Rohit not in top-ten; MS Dhoni nowhere near record

Faf du Plessis rolled back the years with a vintage quick-fire half-century as Delhi Capitals defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by seven wickets in their IPL 2025 fixture, in Visakhapatnam on Sunday. Opening for DC in their 163-run chase, Du Plessis was at his brilliant best from the get-go and clobbered 50 runs off 27 balls, packed with three fours and three sixes, at a strike rate of 185.19. Faf du Plessis is ahead of the likes of Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma in an epic IPL record.

The South African eventually lost his wicket in the first delivery of the tenth over to Zeeshan Ansari, with DC at 81/1.

Ahead of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, MS Dhoni

Du Plessis’ knock saw him extend his lead as the highest run-scorer in IPL since 2020, with 2798 runs in 76 innings, ahead of second-placed Shubman Gill (2788), KL Rahul (2719) in third, Virat Kohli (2019) in fourth and Ruturaj Gaikwad (2433) in fifth position respectively.

In the list for most runs scored in IPL since 2020, Rohit Sharma is a distant 14th in the list, with 1738 runs in 71 innings. Meanwhile, CSK legend MS Dhoni is nowhere near, and has only managed 841 runs in 60 innings.

Du Plessis also has the most fifty-plus scores in IPL since 2020, has hit the third most sixes and the second most fours. He is also the sixth oldest player to get a fifth in the IPL at 40 years and 260 days, just behind MS Dhoni (40 years, 262 days). Adam Gilchrist is on top of that list, when he got his fifty at 41 years and 181 days. Du Plessis was retained by RCB after IPL 2024 and joined DC for his base price of ₹2 crores. His arrival has been key for the franchise, and his experience has been handy for new skipper Axar Patel.

Chasing 164 runs, DC raced to 166/3 in 16 overs as Abishek Porel (34*) and Tristan Stubbs (21*) remained unbeaten. Meanwhile, Zeeshan struck thrice for SRH. In the first innings a five-wicket haul by Mitchell Starc saw DC restrict SRH to 163 in 18.4 overs.