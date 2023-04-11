Faf du Plessis' striking revelation on Harshal Patel’s plan to run-out Ravi Bishnoi

Little did the hundreds of happy faces of RCB fans at the Chinnaswamy Stadium know that after an evening of fireworks from their three batting stalwarts leading to a colossal total of 212, would their night end in dismay. Blitzkrieg fifties from Marcus Stoinis and Nicholas Pooran put Lucknow Super Giants right on track for a win, but their dismissals, followed by the unfortunate hit-wicket of Ayush Badoni dragged the game down to the last ball. RCB needed to save one run to win the match but erred on two run-out chances, one of which was at the non-striker's end by Harsha Patel. After the loss, RCB skipper Faf du Plessis made a striking revelation on that missed opportunity. Faf du Plessis; Harshal Patel’s attempt to run-out Bishnoi

The equation was down to one required off 2 balls. Harshal's slower full toss delivery dismissed Jaydev Unadkat, leaving the equation to one off one. The fielders had closed in and wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik had his right gloves off.

But Harshal had other ideas. Having noticed non-striker Ravi Bishnoi leave the crease early on each deliveries to get a head start on the singles, he decided to inflict a run-out, but missed clipping off the bails. He crossed the crease, stopped and then threw the ball back, which was eventually not counted. It because law 38.3.1.2 pertaining to dismissal states - "Even if the non-striker had left his/her ground before the instant at which the bowler would normally have been expected to release the ball, once the bowler has reached that point it is no longer possible for the bowler to run out the non-striker under this Law."

After the match, Faf revealed that the team had actually fancied their chance in that run out, but they failed.

"Disappointed. They played well through the middle. One ball one run. We backed ourselves to get a run-out," he said.

“I think just looking at that wicket, the batting from overs 7 to 14 was quite slow, the wicket, but then in the last five overs the ball was coming on nicely and that carried on in the second innings. I threw all our weapons we had at them. Unfortunately, they took on one of our stronger bowlers right away, Harshal in his first two overs, but he came back well,” he added.

The delivery was re-bowled and LSG managed to steal the match-winning single after wicketkeeper Karthik fumbled in collected the ball for a run out. RCB lost by a wicket to incur theiur secodn defeat in IPL 2023.

