Fake video of Virat Kohli berating Shubman Gill goes viral; ‘AI is dangerous’, say users

Shubman Gill has often been compared to Virat Kohli for their similar batting style, the fact that Gill can play a sumptuous cover drive, and for the fact that the former has been earmarked for permanent captaincy of the Indian team, just as the latter was for the longest time before he took over from MS Dhoni. Kohli has always known to be supportive of Gill and other young talents but a recent video went viral in which the 35-year-old was seemingly gloating about how difficult to reach his stage and was talking down Gill's chances of doing the same. Gill has been earmarked as India's next full-time captain as Kohli was for many years before he took over from MS Dhoni. (AP)

The video has turned out to be a fake, with the voice in it being an AI-generated version of Kohli's. In it, the voice can be heard saying there's a 'big gap between showing promise and becoming a legend'. It also goes on to compare Kohli with Sachin Tendulkar. A number of users have shared the video online while talking about the dangers of AI.

Here is the video:

Kohli sitting out Duleep Trophy raises eyebrows

Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah choosing to give the Duleep Trophy a miss has raised some eyebrows. The Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee, earlier this month, urged all India regulars to be available for the tournament, which will mark the beginning of the domestic red-ball season in the country. While this has happened, Rohit, Kohli and Bumrah are notable absentees.

Bumrah's absence had seemingly gone down better among the cricketing community considering the fast bowler's need to maintain his fitness. However, that doesn't seem to be the case with former India batter Sanjay Manjrekar. Manjrekar mentioned that India played close to 250 matches (242 since August 28, 2019) across formats in the last five years. And although Rohit (142) and Kohli (146) have been the busiest international players for India, it "only" amounts to 59 and 61 per cent of the total matches. Meanwhile for Bumrah (84), it is 34 per cent.

“India has played 249 international matches in the last 5 years. Rohit has played only 59% of those. Virat 61 % & Bumrah 34%. I see them as well rested India players. Could have been selected for the Duleep trophy,” he tweeted.

Former BCCI secretary Jay Shah explained that the reason behind the selectors resting Kohli, Rohit and Bumrah was to avoid the risk of an injury ahead of the three crucial Test series. "We should not insist on players like Rohit and Virat to play in the Duleep Trophy. They will risk injury. If you have noticed, in Australia and England, every international player does not play domestic cricket. We have to treat the players with respect," he told the media earlier this month.