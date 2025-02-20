Fakhar Zaman out of India vs Pakistan clash; Champions Trophy 2025 campaign over

In a huge blow to Pakistan's chances of salvaging their Champions Trophy, Mohammad Rizwan and the team will be without their talismanic batter Fakhar Zaman for Sunday's blockbuster tie against India. Fakhar injured his knee while fielding against New Zealand in the tournament's first match on Thursday, and even though he returned to the field, he looked in a lot of discomfort in the second half when it was his turn to bat. Fakhar played an awfully slow inning of 24 off 41 balls and grimaced in pain during his stay in the middle. He even received treatment before being dismissed by Michael Bracewell. Pakistan will be without Fakhar Zaman against India, and perhaps for the remainder of the ICC Champions Trophy(AP)

During the post-match presentation ceremony, Rizwan wasn't sure of the extent of his injury and only informed that Fakhar was in pain. Earlier in the day, the PCB had issued an official release stating that the batter was being monitored for a muscle sprain. But as it turns out, the seriousness of Fakhar's injury is such that not only is he in doubt for the Bangladesh game next week, but his chances of taking any further part in the tournament are slim.

"Representing Pakistan on the biggest stage is an honour and dream of every cricketer in this country. I have been privileged enough to represent Pakistan multiple times with pride. Unfortunately I’m now out of ICC Champions Trophy 2025 but surely Allah is the best planner. Grateful for the opportunity. I will be backing our boys in green from home. This is only just the beginning, the comeback will be stronger than the setback. Pakistan Zindabad," Fakhar tweeted.

Earlier, Fakhar was predicted to run the risk of missing the entire tournament. "Fakhar won't play the match against India, and hence, he would not be travelling to Dubai. As of now, it looks difficult that he would get fit for the last group stage match against Bangladesh as well. He is all but out of the tournament," a source in the know of things confirmed to Hindustan Times.

Fakhar's injury music to India's ears

The news must come as music to India's ears, as it was Fakhar, whose century in the 2017 Champions Trophy final denied Virat Kohli and Co. the title. Fakhar blasted 114 off 106 balls with 12 fours and three sixes to propel Pakistan to a daunting total of 338/4, a total India fell short of by 180 runs.

The setback is a double whammy for Pakistan, who are already without Saim Ayub in the tournament. Concerns lingered over Haris Rauf's fitness, too, but he turned up fit for the New Zealand opener.