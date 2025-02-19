‘Tragedy’ for Pakistan in Champions Trophy first over, Fakhar Zaman suffers ‘freakish’ injury vs New Zealand

The return of an ICC event at home after nearly 30 years did not start on an ideal note for Pakistan. Opener Fakhar Zaman suffered an injury scare in the very first over of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 opening match against New Zealand at the National Stadium in Karachi on Wednesday. Two balls into Shaheen Shah Afridi's first over, New Zealand opener Will Young drove it through covers. Fakhar Zaman, who was standing at mid-off, went after it and dived to stop the ball from going to the boundary even as the Kiwi pair came back for the third run. He, however, fell awkwardly and appeared to have hurt his knee or back. Fakhar Zaman holding is back after suffering an injury in Pakistan vs New Zealand Champions Trophy 2025 match

Fakhar, who seemed to be in a lot of discomfort, decided to go off the field immediately and was attended to by the physio on the sidelines. Substitute fielder Kamran Ghulam replaced him in the field.

PCB said Fakhar has suffered a"muscular sprain". “Fakhar Zaman is being assessed and examined for a muscular sprain and further updates will be provided in due course,” PCB said.

Fakhar has a history of injuries. He already had knee surgery and has had issues with his hamstring, too, which kept him away from action in the past.

"He is out of the field and seems to be gutted. That's unfortunate. If an injury has occurred here to Fakhar Zaman, Pakistan's premier strike force with the bat in ODIs, then it's a tragedy," said Ramiz Raja on commentary.

"It's freakish. It's unbelievably unlucky. Fakhar Zaman has been in very very good touch. If he is not able to fulfil his role as a batter later in the evening, then it's a huge blow to Pakistan. They have got to lift themselves up. They will be worried," said Ian Smith.

Pakistan are the defending champion after beating archrival India in the final when the Champions Trophy was last played in 2017.

India will be playing all its group matches in the United Arab Emirates, including the marquee game of the group stage on Sunday against Pakistan, because its government didn’t allow the cricketers to travel to Pakistan.

The 1996 World Cup, co-hosted with India and Sri Lanka, was the last time Pakistan staged a major ICC event.

New Zealand is on a high and is quite familiar with the conditions at the newly upgraded Karachi stadium after winning the tri-nation series last week against Pakistan and South Africa.

Despite losing two frontline fast bowlers, Lockie Ferguson and Ben Sears, due to injuries, New Zealand has shaped up well for the Champions Trophy with all the top-order batters among runs. And the Black Caps spinners, led by Mitchell Santner's left-arm spin, have contained the opposition well in the middle overs.

New Zealand also missed opening batter Rachin Ravindra for the opening game as the left-hander is still recovering from a blow on the forehead sustained during the tri-nation series opener at Lahore — one of the three cities hosting the Champions Trophy in Pakistan.

Pakistan fast bowler Haris Rauf, who missed the last two games of the tri-nation series because of a side strain, passed a fitness test and was recalled in place of allrounder Faheem Ashraf.