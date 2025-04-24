Fancode removes PSL 2025 coverage from website after Pahalgam terror attack

Indian live streaming platform, Fancode, will no longer broadcast any of the remaining matches in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2025. The decision was taken in the wake of the deadly terror attack in South Kashmir's Pahalgam that claimed 26 lives on Tuesday. Fancode removes PSL 2025 coverage from website

Fancode was the only official streaming platform for PSL matches in India. The platform aired the first 13 matches of Pakistan's premier T20 tournament. However, sources confirmed the development to Hindustan Times that amid the terror attack in Pahalgam, the OTT platform decided to stop airing any more PSL games. The site also removed all information about upcoming PSL matches in the season and clips from previous games in the season.

The move will significantly hit the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), with their viewership bound to witness a major dip.

What happened in Pahalgam?

On Tuesday, at the Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam, terrorists carried out one of the deadliest attacks in the Kashmir Valley since the 2019 Pulwama attack, in which 40 CRPF personnel lost their lives. Terrorists opened fire on civilians, killing at least 26 people and injuring several others. The Resistance Front (TRF), which is a part of the banned Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terror group, claimed responsibility for the attack. The attack has drawn strong condemnation from across the world.

Earlier, on Wednesday, the BCCI issued a statement to condemn the "ghastly and cowardly" attack. "The cricketing community is deeply shocked and anguished by the tragic loss of innocent lives in the gruesome terror attack at Pahalgam yesterday," BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia said.

"On behalf of the BCCI, while condemning this ghastly and cowardly act with the strongest possible words, I extend our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and prayers for the departed souls. In sharing their pain and grief, we stand hand in hand at this hour of tragedy," he added.

On Wednesday, in the IPL 2025 game between Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad, all players and match officials wore a black armband and observed a minute's silence to mourn the victims of the terrorist attack in Pahalgam. The game also witnessed no cheerleaders and fireworks. No music was played in between balls as the sightscreen read 'Let's all stand peace and humanity'.