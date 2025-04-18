Fans left frustrated as slight drizzle delays toss in RCB vs PBKS match: ‘Cricket needs to change its rules’

A light but persistent drizzle threw a wet blanket over the much-anticipated IPL 2025 clash between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings at the Chinnaswamy Stadium on Thursday evening. While the rain has not been heavy, its frustrating irregularity has been enough to keep the toss from taking place, sparking visible frustration among fans online. General view as the start of play is delayed due to rain (REUTERS)

The match, scheduled to start at 7:30 PM IST, has seen a string of weather updates that range from hopeful to confusing. The drizzle, described by on-ground reporters as “annoyingly light,” has continued to linger in phases, forcing groundstaff to keep the covers firmly in place. Despite brief periods of no rainfall and a few encouraging visuals of umpires and ground personnel inspecting the field, there has been no official word on when the toss might happen.

The most infuriating detail for fans has been the insistence on waiting for the drizzle to stop completely, even though the intensity has remained minimal for extended periods. But the optimism hasn’t soothed fans’ nerves, especially with the first ball originally scheduled for 7:30 PM and the toss supposed to be done by 7:00 PM.

The officials are prepared to wait as late as 10:54 PM IST to accommodate a possible five-over match. Still, many are questioning the lack of urgency given the playable conditions for a large part of the evening. Adding to the irony, even BCCI officials were seen by the boundary without umbrellas or rain jackets; further evidence that the drizzle was indeed too slight to warrant a full delay.

To keep the crowd engaged, the organisers played footage from last season’s RCB vs CSK thriller, which also had a rain interruption and later produced a spinner-friendly surface. Could we see similar drama again tonight, if and when play begins?

For now, fans continue to wait – and vent.