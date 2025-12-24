Fans share videos of Rohit Sharma’s explosive batting after BCCI decides not to broadcast his Vijay Hazare Trophy return

Rohit Sharma was at his dominant best in Jaipur on Wednesday as the Mumbai opener slammed 155 runs off 94 balls against Sikkim. The packed Sawai Mansingh Stadium crowd went berserk as Rohit hammered 18 fours and nine sixes. He reached his ton in 62 balls, and didn't just stop there, going on to further torment opposition bowlers. He was eventually dismissed by Kranthi Kumar, but it was enough as Mumbai cruised to 237/2 in 30.3 overs in their run chase of 237 runs. It was an easy eight-wicket victory, and Rohit's knock was the decider. Rohit Sharma in action for Mumbai.(X)

Rohit's blitzkrieg sent social media into a state of meltdown as fans shared videos of his boundaries and praised his shots. Fans were also left surprised as BCCI decided not to broadcast the match.

After Rohit's departure, it was Musheer Khan (27*) and Sarfaraz Khan (8*), who wrapped up proceedings for Mumbai. For Sikkim's bowling department, Kranthi and Ankur Malik took a wicket each. Meanwhile, Ashish Thapa top-scored for Sikkim, with a knock of 79 runs off 87 balls. For Mumbai, Shardul Thakur bagged two dismissals.