Fans share videos of Rohit Sharma’s explosive batting after BCCI decides not to broadcast his Vijay Hazare Trophy return

ByHT Sports Desk
Updated on: Dec 24, 2025 04:17 pm IST

Rohit Sharma's blitzkrieg sent social media into a state of meltdown as fans shared videos of his boundaries and praised his shots.

Rohit Sharma was at his dominant best in Jaipur on Wednesday as the Mumbai opener slammed 155 runs off 94 balls against Sikkim. The packed Sawai Mansingh Stadium crowd went berserk as Rohit hammered 18 fours and nine sixes. He reached his ton in 62 balls, and didn't just stop there, going on to further torment opposition bowlers. He was eventually dismissed by Kranthi Kumar, but it was enough as Mumbai cruised to 237/2 in 30.3 overs in their run chase of 237 runs. It was an easy eight-wicket victory, and Rohit's knock was the decider.

Rohit Sharma in action for Mumbai.(X)
Rohit Sharma in action for Mumbai.(X)

Rohit's blitzkrieg sent social media into a state of meltdown as fans shared videos of his boundaries and praised his shots. Fans were also left surprised as BCCI decided not to broadcast the match.

Also Read: ‘Gambhir dekh raha hai na Rohit ka jalwa?’ India coach receives thumping message from Jaipur during Vijay Hazare Trophy

Here are the videos:

Taking to X, one fan shared a video of a six during his knock, which came off a vintage pull shot. The fan also wrote, "The pull shot from Rohit Sharma at SMS stadium Jaipur."

Meanwhile, in another video of Rohit, he could be seen clobbering a maximum out of the stadium in Jaipur. The fan wrote, “OUT OF THE PARK BY ROHIT SHARMA. Rohit Sharma smashed a six so massive that the ball went straight out of SMS Stadium.”

Another fan shared a video of how Rohit started his knock with a six and four. The fan wrote, “Rohit Starts over with 6 and 4. Crazy batting by Ro.”

Meanwhile, another fan posted another video of Rohit, and wrote, “Another six by Rohit Sharma 135* (84) with 14 4's and 9 sixes with 160 SR.”

Here are the other reactions:

After Rohit's departure, it was Musheer Khan (27*) and Sarfaraz Khan (8*), who wrapped up proceedings for Mumbai. For Sikkim's bowling department, Kranthi and Ankur Malik took a wicket each. Meanwhile, Ashish Thapa top-scored for Sikkim, with a knock of 79 runs off 87 balls. For Mumbai, Shardul Thakur bagged two dismissals.

