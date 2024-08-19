Fantasy 11 Prediction, teams, captain, vice-captain, toss and venue analysis: Ireland Women vs Sri Lanka Women 3rd ODI
Ireland have taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series. They chased down Sri Lanka's 260 in the first ODI before defending 255 in the second.
Ireland Women will clash with Sri Lanka Women in the last and final ODI of the three-match series at Belfast on Tuesday. Ireland, the number 11 ranked team in the ICC Women ODI Rankings have shocked Sri Lanka - who are ranked number 5 - with their performance in the series. Ireland have taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series. They chased down Sri Lanka's 260 in the first ODI before defending 255 in the second.
LAST 5 MATCHES
IRELAND-W: W T W W W
SRI LANKA-W: W W W L L
THE LIKELY PLAYING XIs FOR IRELAND-W vs SRI LANKA-W
Sri Lanka-W likely XI
Batters: Vishmi Gunaratne, Nilakshika Silva, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Hasini Perera
Allrounders: Chamari Athapaththu, Kavisha Dilhari
Wicketkeeper: Anushka Sanjeewani
Bowlers: Sugandika Kumari, Sachini Nisansala, Achini Kulasuriya, Udeshika Prabodhani
Ireland-W likely XI
Batters: Rebecca Stokell, Leah Paul
Allrounders: Arlene Kelly, Orla Prendergast, Sarah Forbes
Wicketkeeper: Amy Hunter, Christina Coulter Reilly
Bowlers: Jane Maguire, Freya Sargent, Aimee Maguire, Alana Dalzell
Statistical Performance (Ireland-W)
1. ORLA PRENDERGAST
Orla Prendergast hammered an unbeaten match-winning 122 in the first ODI and will be the key with the bat in the middle-order.
ORLA PRENDERGAST IN CURRENT SERIES
|Innings
|Runs
|Average
|Strike Rate
|50s/100s
|2
|131
|131
|112.93
|0/1
2. AMY HUNTER
Wicket-keeper batter, Amy Hunter has been in fine touch in the series and contributed with the bat in both the matches. She scored a quickfire 42 off 45 deliveries in the first ODI before hammering 66 off 71 deliveries in the second.
AMY HUNTER IN CURRENT SERIES
|Innings
|Runs
|Average
|Strike Rate
|50s/100s
|2
|108
|54
|93.1
|1/0
Players Who Can Make a Difference (Ireland-W)
1. ARLENE KELLY
Arlene Kelly has been in good wicket-taking form for Ireland and has bagged 5 wickets in the series at an economy rate of 4.88.
2. LEAH PAUL
Leah Paul's Player of the Match performance (81 off 101 deliveries) in the second ODI gave Ireland an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series.
Statistical Performance (Sri Lanka Women)
1. VISHMI GUNARATNE
Vishmi Gunaratne will be key for Sri Lanka at the top of the order. She hammered a magnificent hundred in the first ODI.
VISHMI GUNARATNE IN CURRENT SERIES
|Innings
|Runs
|Average
|Strike Rate
|50s/100s
|2
|103
|51
|97.16
|1/0
2. KAVISHA DILHARI
Kavisha Dilhari is the highest wicket-taker of the series with 6 dismissals in 2 matches at a strike rate of 19 and economy of 4.68.
KAVISHA DILHARI IN CURRENT SERIES
|INNINGS
|2
|WICKETS
|6
|STRIKE RATE
|19
|ECONOMY RATE
|4.68
|AVERAGE
|14.83
Players Who Can Make a Difference (Sri Lanka Women)
1. HARSHITHA SAMARAWICKRAMA
Harshitha Samarawickrama smashed a magnificent hundred in the second ODI and will be one of the batters to watch out for in the third encounter.
2. ACHINI KULASURIYA
Right-arm fast-medium, Achini Kulasuriya has bagged three wickets in two matches at a very impressive economy rate of 4.5 in the series.
Venue and Pitch
The Civil Service Cricket Club in Stormont in Belfast has hosted two matches in this series with one win each for the team batting first and the team chasing. The captain winning the toss has elected to chase in both the matches. The probability of winning the match after winning the toss is 50%.
The wicket in Belfast has been a good one for batting with three 250-plus totals in the two matches in the series. The pitch has favoured the fast bowlers who have bagged 18 wickets in the series at an average of 27.7 and economy of 4.78. The spinners have picked just 10 wickets at an average of 49.9 and economy of 5.34.
Head to Head Record
Sri Lanka-W have a 3-2 head to head record against Ireland Women in WODIs.
|Matches
|SRI LANKA-W
|IRELAND-W
|No Results
|6
|3
|2
|1
MATCH PREDICTION
Ireland have stunned Sri Lanka in the series and despite missing a few of their key players taken an unassailable lead in the series. They will start favourites in the third ODI as they have a stronger batting line-up with depth in the lower-order. Ireland Women have a 60% chance of winning the match.
FANTASY XI
Our fantasy XI includes Rebecca Stokell, Vishmi Gunaratne, Harshitha Samarawickrama and Leah Paul as batters and Amy Hunter as the wicket-keeper batter. The all-rounders are Kavisha Dilhari, Arlene Kelly and Orla Prendergast while the bowlers are Alana Dalzell, Jane Maguire and Achini Kulasuriya. The captain will be Orla Prendergast and the vice-captain will be Kavisha Dilhari.
The backup players are Hasini Perera as batter, Chamari Athapaththu as all-rounder and Freya Sargent as bowler.
Fantasy XI:
Wicketkeeper: Amy Hunter
Batters: Rebecca Stokell, Vishmi Gunaratne, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Leah Paul
Allrounders: Kavisha Dilhari (VC), Arlene Kelly, Orla Prendergast (C)
Bowlers: Alana Dalzell, Jane Maguire, Achini Kulasuriya
BACKUP PLAYERS:
BATTER – Hasini Perera
BOWLER – Freya Sargent
ALL-ROUNDER – Chamari Athapaththu