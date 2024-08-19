Fantasy 11 Prediction, teams, captain, vice-captain, toss and venue analysis: Ireland Women vs Sri Lanka Women 3rd ODI

Ireland Women will clash with Sri Lanka Women in the last and final ODI of the three-match series at Belfast on Tuesday. Ireland, the number 11 ranked team in the ICC Women ODI Rankings have shocked Sri Lanka - who are ranked number 5 - with their performance in the series. Ireland have taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series. They chased down Sri Lanka's 260 in the first ODI before defending 255 in the second. Sri Lanka captain Chamari Athapaththu.(PTI)

LAST 5 MATCHES

IRELAND-W: W T W W W

SRI LANKA-W: W W W L L

THE LIKELY PLAYING XIs FOR IRELAND-W vs SRI LANKA-W

Sri Lanka-W likely XI

Batters: Vishmi Gunaratne, Nilakshika Silva, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Hasini Perera

Allrounders: Chamari Athapaththu, Kavisha Dilhari

Wicketkeeper: Anushka Sanjeewani

Bowlers: Sugandika Kumari, Sachini Nisansala, Achini Kulasuriya, Udeshika Prabodhani

Ireland-W likely XI

Batters: Rebecca Stokell, Leah Paul

Allrounders: Arlene Kelly, Orla Prendergast, Sarah Forbes

Wicketkeeper: Amy Hunter, Christina Coulter Reilly

Bowlers: Jane Maguire, Freya Sargent, Aimee Maguire, Alana Dalzell

Statistical Performance (Ireland-W)

1. ORLA PRENDERGAST

Orla Prendergast hammered an unbeaten match-winning 122 in the first ODI and will be the key with the bat in the middle-order.

ORLA PRENDERGAST IN CURRENT SERIES

Innings Runs Average Strike Rate 50s/100s 2 131 131 112.93 0/1

2. AMY HUNTER

Wicket-keeper batter, Amy Hunter has been in fine touch in the series and contributed with the bat in both the matches. She scored a quickfire 42 off 45 deliveries in the first ODI before hammering 66 off 71 deliveries in the second.

AMY HUNTER IN CURRENT SERIES

Innings Runs Average Strike Rate 50s/100s 2 108 54 93.1 1/0

Players Who Can Make a Difference (Ireland-W)

1. ARLENE KELLY

Arlene Kelly has been in good wicket-taking form for Ireland and has bagged 5 wickets in the series at an economy rate of 4.88.

2. LEAH PAUL

Leah Paul's Player of the Match performance (81 off 101 deliveries) in the second ODI gave Ireland an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series.

Statistical Performance (Sri Lanka Women)

1. VISHMI GUNARATNE

Vishmi Gunaratne will be key for Sri Lanka at the top of the order. She hammered a magnificent hundred in the first ODI.

VISHMI GUNARATNE IN CURRENT SERIES

Innings Runs Average Strike Rate 50s/100s 2 103 51 97.16 1/0

2. KAVISHA DILHARI

Kavisha Dilhari is the highest wicket-taker of the series with 6 dismissals in 2 matches at a strike rate of 19 and economy of 4.68.

KAVISHA DILHARI IN CURRENT SERIES

INNINGS 2 WICKETS 6 STRIKE RATE 19 ECONOMY RATE 4.68 AVERAGE 14.83

Players Who Can Make a Difference (Sri Lanka Women)

1. HARSHITHA SAMARAWICKRAMA

Harshitha Samarawickrama smashed a magnificent hundred in the second ODI and will be one of the batters to watch out for in the third encounter.

2. ACHINI KULASURIYA

Right-arm fast-medium, Achini Kulasuriya has bagged three wickets in two matches at a very impressive economy rate of 4.5 in the series.

Venue and Pitch

The Civil Service Cricket Club in Stormont in Belfast has hosted two matches in this series with one win each for the team batting first and the team chasing. The captain winning the toss has elected to chase in both the matches. The probability of winning the match after winning the toss is 50%.

The wicket in Belfast has been a good one for batting with three 250-plus totals in the two matches in the series. The pitch has favoured the fast bowlers who have bagged 18 wickets in the series at an average of 27.7 and economy of 4.78. The spinners have picked just 10 wickets at an average of 49.9 and economy of 5.34.

Head to Head Record

Sri Lanka-W have a 3-2 head to head record against Ireland Women in WODIs.

Matches SRI LANKA-W IRELAND-W No Results 6 3 2 1

MATCH PREDICTION

Ireland have stunned Sri Lanka in the series and despite missing a few of their key players taken an unassailable lead in the series. They will start favourites in the third ODI as they have a stronger batting line-up with depth in the lower-order. Ireland Women have a 60% chance of winning the match.

FANTASY XI

Our fantasy XI includes Rebecca Stokell, Vishmi Gunaratne, Harshitha Samarawickrama and Leah Paul as batters and Amy Hunter as the wicket-keeper batter. The all-rounders are Kavisha Dilhari, Arlene Kelly and Orla Prendergast while the bowlers are Alana Dalzell, Jane Maguire and Achini Kulasuriya. The captain will be Orla Prendergast and the vice-captain will be Kavisha Dilhari.

The backup players are Hasini Perera as batter, Chamari Athapaththu as all-rounder and Freya Sargent as bowler.

Fantasy XI:

Wicketkeeper: Amy Hunter

Batters: Rebecca Stokell, Vishmi Gunaratne, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Leah Paul

Allrounders: Kavisha Dilhari (VC), Arlene Kelly, Orla Prendergast (C)

Bowlers: Alana Dalzell, Jane Maguire, Achini Kulasuriya

BACKUP PLAYERS:

BATTER – Hasini Perera

BOWLER – Freya Sargent

ALL-ROUNDER – Chamari Athapaththu