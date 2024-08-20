The Caribbean Giants have made a great start in the inaugural edition of MAX60, winning their first three games. In stark contrast, their Wednesday rivals, the Miami Lions, have stumbled out of the gate, losing their first three encounters. This match marks the second face-off between the two teams in the tournament, with the Giants having already triumphed in their initial clash. The stage is set for another dramatic showdown—will the Giants continue their dominance, or can the Lions bounce back? Fantasy 11 Prediction, teams, captain, vice-captain, toss and venue analysis - MAX60 - Caribbean Giants vs Miami Lions(Reuters)

LAST 3 MATCHES

CARIBBEAN GIANTS: W W W

MIAMI LIONS: L L L

THE LIKELY PLAYING XIs FOR CARIBBEAN GIANTS AND MIAMI LIONS

CARIBBEAN GIANTS likely XI

Batters: Kobe Herft, Chris Lynn, Nick Hobson

Allrounders: Joshua Brown, Ashley Nurse, Michael Leask

Wicketkeeper: George Munsey

Bowlers: Romeo Dunka, Andrew Tye, Paddy Dooley, Suranga Lakmal

MIAMI LIONS likely XI

Batters: Joe Burns, Jonathan Carter, Benjamin Manenti

Allrounders: Ravi Bopara, Corey Anderson, Gerhard Erasmus

Wicketkeeper: Unmukt Chand, Chadwick Walton

Bowlers: Conroy Wright, Sajad Ahmadzai, Anderson Phillip

Statistical Performance (Caribbean Giants)

Chris Lynn

Chris Lynn scored a 15-ball 37 in the last match and would be a key batter for Caribbean Giants in the tournament. His immense experience in T20 cricket would come really handy.

CHRIS LYNN IN T20s

INNINGS - 277

RUNS - 8074

AVERAGE – 32.42

STRIKE RATE – 142.42

50s/100s – 53/5

2. Andrew Tye

Andrew Tye took three wickets in MAX60 opener and was the Player of the Match for his performance. In three matches, he has picked six wickets so far.

ANDREW TYE IN T20s

INNINGS - 237

WICKETS - 337

STRIKE RATE – 15.3

ECONOMY RATE – 8.22

AVERAGE – 21.00

Players Who Can Make a Difference (Caribbean Giants)

1. Joshua Brown

Joshua Brown with scores of 56 and 44 has made a great start to MAX60. His big-hitting ability has powered the Giants to score quick at the start of the innings.

2. Nick Hobson

In the last two matches Nick Hobson played unbeaten knocks of 28 and 40, which proved crucial for Caribbean Giants. In the middle order, Hobson is a key batter and is capable of playing handy knocks.

Statistical Performance (Miami Lions)

1. Corey Anderson

With Miami Lions’ top-order not clicking in the first few games, Corey Anderson took the responsibility of scoring runs in the middle order. The former Kiwi allrounder is striking with the ball too.

COREY ANDERSON IN T20s

INNINGS - 161

RUNS - 3204

AVERAGE – 25.03

STRIKE RATE – 132.72

50s/100s – 12/0

2. Anderson Phillip

Anderson Phillip is pretty new to T20 cricket but in MAX60 he has been fairly consistent with the ball by chipping in with wickets.

ANDERSON PHILLIP IN T20s

INNINGS - 18

WICKETS - 10

STRIKE RATE – 26.4

ECONOMY RATE – 9.45

AVERAGE – 41.60

Players Who Can Make a Difference (Miami Lions)

1. Gerhard Erasmus

Miami Lions top-order batters are yet to tee off resulting in the middle-order shouldering the responsibility of scoring runs. Gerhard Erasmus is a crucial batter in the middle-order and has been effective with his bowling too.

2. Unmukt Chand

Unmukt Chand is a key player in the top order for Miami Lions. He has a wide array of shots and got the ability to score runs quickly.

Team Head to Head

Both teams have played just one match against each other in MAX60, with Caribbean Giants beating Miami Lions by 38 runs.

Venue and Pitch

The Jimmy Powell Oval in George Town in the Grand Cayman will host all the matches of the inaugural season of MAX60. The average first innings score at this venue is 111 and in the second innings it is 83. The highest score in MAX60 at this venue is 153 and the lowest score is 52. The toss win to match win percentage is 60%.

MATCH PREDICTION

Caribbean Giants have won their first three games while on the other hand Miami Lions have lost all three. On current form, Giants have 80% chance to win the match.

Fantasy XI

Wicketkeeper: Unmukt Chand

Batters: Chris Lynn, Nick Hobson

Allrounders: Corey Anderson (VC), Gerhard Erasmus, Joshua Brown, Ashley Nurse

Bowlers: Andrew Tye (C), Paddy Dooley, Anderson Phillip, Romeo Dunka

BACKUP PLAYERS:

BATTER – Kobe Herft

BOWLER – Suranga Lakmal

ALL-ROUNDER – Michael Leask