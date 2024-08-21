Fantasy 11 Prediction – Women’s CPL 2024 – Barbados Royals vs Guyana Amazon Warriors
Fantasy 11 Prediction, teams, captain, vice-captain, toss and venue analysis – Women’s CPL 2024 – Barbados Royals vs Guyana Amazon Warriors
The stage is set for an electrifying showdown as last season’s finalists, the Barbados Royals and Guyana Amazon Warriors, prepare to clash in the opening game of the 2024 Women’s Caribbean Premier League in Trinidad on Thursday. The Royals, reigning champions and finalists in the tournament's inaugural 2022 edition, are poised to defend their crown. Meanwhile, the Amazon Warriors face a daunting challenge, having never triumphed over the Royals in their four previous encounters. Will the Warriors finally break their streak, or will the Royals continue their reign of dominance?
LAST 5 MATCHES
BARBADOS ROYALS: W W W L W
GUYANA AMAZON WARRIORS: L L W W L
THE LIKELY PLAYING XIs FOR BARBADOS ROYALS AND GUYANA AMAZON WARRIORS
BARBADOS ROYALS likely XI
Batters: Laura Harris, Shabika Gajnabi
Allrounders: Hayley Matthews, Chamari Athapaththu, Chinelle Henry, Qiana Joseph
Wicketkeeper: Rashada Williams
Bowlers: Aaliyah Alleyne, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Afy Fletcher, Cherry-Ann Fraser
GUYANA AMAZON WARRIORS likely XI
Batters: Stafanie Taylor, Natasha McLean
Allrounders: Sheneta Grimmond, Erin Burns, Chloe Tryon
Wicketkeeper: Shemaine Campbelle, Lauren Winfield-Hill
Bowlers: Shabnim Ismail, Karishma Ramharack, Shakera Selman, Ashmini Munisar
Statistical Performance (Barbados Royals)
- Hayley Matthews
Hayley Matthews has been a consistent performer in the WCPL, with 277 runs in eight innings. Averaging 34.62 and maintaining a strike rate of 119.91, she has scored a half-century in the tournament. She is the leading run-scorer and wicket-taker in the tournament.
HAYLEY MATTHEWS IN WCPL
INNINGS - 8
RUNS - 277
AVERAGE – 34.62
STRIKE RATE – 119.91
50s/100s – 1/0
2. Amanda Wellington
Amanda Wellington has been a standout bowler in the WCPL. In five innings, she has taken eight wickets with an impressive strike rate of 15.00 and an economy rate of 4.80, averaging just 12.00 per wicket.
AMANDA WELLINGTON IN WCPL
INNINGS - 5
WICKETS - 8
STRIKE RATE – 15.00
ECONOMY RATE – 4.80
AVERAGE – 12.00
Players Who Can Make a Difference (Barbados Royals)
1. Rashada Williams
Rashada Williams is a hot pick for the Royals in the WCPL. With 90 runs in six innings, she averages 18.00 and has a strike rate of 95.74. Her consistency makes her a key player in the tournament.
2. Chinelle Henry
Chinelle Henry is a trusted batter in the middle-order who can also bowl medium fast. In WT20Is, she has scored over 400 runs and has also been consistent with the bat in the CPL.
Statistical Performance (Guyana Amazon Warriors)
1. Natasha McLean
Natasha McLean has contributed with the bat in the WCPL, scoring 121 runs in seven innings. She averages 20.16 with a strike rate of 109.00.
NATASHA MCLEAN IN WCPL
INNINGS - 7
RUNS - 121
AVERAGE – 20.16
STRIKE RATE – 109.00
50s/100s – 0/0
2. Shakera Selman
Shakera Selman has been a key bowler in the WCPL, claiming eight wickets in six innings. She has a strike rate of 15.25, an economy rate of 5.21, and an average of 13.25.
SHAKERA SELMAN IN WCPL
INNINGS - 6
WICKETS - 8
STRIKE RATE – 15.25
ECONOMY RATE – 5.21
AVERAGE – 13.25
Players Who Can Make a Difference (Guyana Amazon Warriors)
1. Stafanie Taylor
Stafanie Taylor is a hot pick for Amazon in the WCPL. Scoring 117 runs in six innings, she averages 29.25 with an impressive strike rate of 113.53.
2. Shabnim Ismail
An experienced campaigner in franchise cricket around the world, Shabnim Ismail in just one season of CPL has picked seven wickets, which includes a four-wicket haul.
Team Head to Head
Both teams have played four matches against each other in Women’s CPL, with Barbados Royals having won all the four matches.
ROYALS V AMAZON - HEAD TO HEAD RECORD
Matches: 4
Royals Won: 4
Amazon Won: 0
No Result: 0
Venue and Pitch
Brian Lara Stadium at Tarouba, Trinidad will host all the matches of the 2024 Women’s Caribbean Premier League. The average first innings score in T20Is at this venue is 128 and in the second innings it is 116. The highest T20I score at this venue is 267 and the lowest score is 40. The toss win to match win percentage is 66%.
MATCH PREDICTION
Barbados Royals are favourites to win the match because of their commanding head-to-head record over Guyana Amazon Warriors. Royals have 80% chance to win the match.
Fantasy XI
Wicketkeeper: Rashada Williams
Batters: Stafanie Taylor, Natasha McLean
Allrounders: Hayley Matthews (C), Erin Burns, Chinelle Henry, Qiana Joseph
Bowlers: Aaliyah Alleyne, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Shabnim Ismail, Shakera Selman (VC)
BACKUP PLAYERS:
BATTER – Laura Harris
BOWLER – Karishma Ramharack
ALL-ROUNDER – Sheneta Grimmond