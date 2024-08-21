Fantasy 11 Prediction – Women’s CPL 2024 – Barbados Royals vs Guyana Amazon Warriors

The stage is set for an electrifying showdown as last season’s finalists, the Barbados Royals and Guyana Amazon Warriors, prepare to clash in the opening game of the 2024 Women’s Caribbean Premier League in Trinidad on Thursday. The Royals, reigning champions and finalists in the tournament's inaugural 2022 edition, are poised to defend their crown. Meanwhile, the Amazon Warriors face a daunting challenge, having never triumphed over the Royals in their four previous encounters. Will the Warriors finally break their streak, or will the Royals continue their reign of dominance? Fantasy 11 Prediction, teams, captain, vice-captain, toss and venue analysis – Women’s CPL 2024 – Barbados Royals vs Guyana Amazon Warriors(Getty)

LAST 5 MATCHES

BARBADOS ROYALS: W W W L W

GUYANA AMAZON WARRIORS: L L W W L

THE LIKELY PLAYING XIs FOR BARBADOS ROYALS AND GUYANA AMAZON WARRIORS

BARBADOS ROYALS likely XI

Batters: Laura Harris, Shabika Gajnabi

Allrounders: Hayley Matthews, Chamari Athapaththu, Chinelle Henry, Qiana Joseph

Wicketkeeper: Rashada Williams

Bowlers: Aaliyah Alleyne, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Afy Fletcher, Cherry-Ann Fraser

GUYANA AMAZON WARRIORS likely XI

Batters: Stafanie Taylor, Natasha McLean

Allrounders: Sheneta Grimmond, Erin Burns, Chloe Tryon

Wicketkeeper: Shemaine Campbelle, Lauren Winfield-Hill

Bowlers: Shabnim Ismail, Karishma Ramharack, Shakera Selman, Ashmini Munisar

Statistical Performance (Barbados Royals)

Hayley Matthews

Hayley Matthews has been a consistent performer in the WCPL, with 277 runs in eight innings. Averaging 34.62 and maintaining a strike rate of 119.91, she has scored a half-century in the tournament. She is the leading run-scorer and wicket-taker in the tournament.

HAYLEY MATTHEWS IN WCPL

INNINGS - 8

RUNS - 277

AVERAGE – 34.62

STRIKE RATE – 119.91

50s/100s – 1/0

2. Amanda Wellington

Amanda Wellington has been a standout bowler in the WCPL. In five innings, she has taken eight wickets with an impressive strike rate of 15.00 and an economy rate of 4.80, averaging just 12.00 per wicket.

AMANDA WELLINGTON IN WCPL

INNINGS - 5

WICKETS - 8

STRIKE RATE – 15.00

ECONOMY RATE – 4.80

AVERAGE – 12.00

Players Who Can Make a Difference (Barbados Royals)

1. Rashada Williams

Rashada Williams is a hot pick for the Royals in the WCPL. With 90 runs in six innings, she averages 18.00 and has a strike rate of 95.74. Her consistency makes her a key player in the tournament.

2. Chinelle Henry

Chinelle Henry is a trusted batter in the middle-order who can also bowl medium fast. In WT20Is, she has scored over 400 runs and has also been consistent with the bat in the CPL.

Statistical Performance (Guyana Amazon Warriors)

1. Natasha McLean

Natasha McLean has contributed with the bat in the WCPL, scoring 121 runs in seven innings. She averages 20.16 with a strike rate of 109.00.

NATASHA MCLEAN IN WCPL

INNINGS - 7

RUNS - 121

AVERAGE – 20.16

STRIKE RATE – 109.00

50s/100s – 0/0

2. Shakera Selman

Shakera Selman has been a key bowler in the WCPL, claiming eight wickets in six innings. She has a strike rate of 15.25, an economy rate of 5.21, and an average of 13.25.

SHAKERA SELMAN IN WCPL

INNINGS - 6

WICKETS - 8

STRIKE RATE – 15.25

ECONOMY RATE – 5.21

AVERAGE – 13.25

Players Who Can Make a Difference (Guyana Amazon Warriors)

1. Stafanie Taylor

Stafanie Taylor is a hot pick for Amazon in the WCPL. Scoring 117 runs in six innings, she averages 29.25 with an impressive strike rate of 113.53.

2. Shabnim Ismail

An experienced campaigner in franchise cricket around the world, Shabnim Ismail in just one season of CPL has picked seven wickets, which includes a four-wicket haul.

Team Head to Head

Both teams have played four matches against each other in Women’s CPL, with Barbados Royals having won all the four matches.

ROYALS V AMAZON - HEAD TO HEAD RECORD

Matches: 4

Royals Won: 4

Amazon Won: 0

No Result: 0

Venue and Pitch

Brian Lara Stadium at Tarouba, Trinidad will host all the matches of the 2024 Women’s Caribbean Premier League. The average first innings score in T20Is at this venue is 128 and in the second innings it is 116. The highest T20I score at this venue is 267 and the lowest score is 40. The toss win to match win percentage is 66%.

MATCH PREDICTION

Barbados Royals are favourites to win the match because of their commanding head-to-head record over Guyana Amazon Warriors. Royals have 80% chance to win the match.

Fantasy XI

Wicketkeeper: Rashada Williams

Batters: Stafanie Taylor, Natasha McLean

Allrounders: Hayley Matthews (C), Erin Burns, Chinelle Henry, Qiana Joseph

Bowlers: Aaliyah Alleyne, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Shabnim Ismail, Shakera Selman (VC)

BACKUP PLAYERS:

BATTER – Laura Harris

BOWLER – Karishma Ramharack

ALL-ROUNDER – Sheneta Grimmond