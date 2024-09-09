Aries Kollam Sailors take on Alleppey Ripples in match 17 of the Kerala T20 Trophy 2024. Ripples enter this contest after 2 consecutive losses, placing them 5th on net run-rate in a very closely-contested table. The Sailors meanwhile are the runaway leaders early in the season, as the only team with a positive record with 4 wins and only 1 loss. They will look to continue the strong form and quickly establish a spot in the playoffs. Fantasy XI Prediction, teams, captain, toss and venue analysis: ARIES KOLLAM SAILORS vs ALLEPPEY RIPPLES(Instagram)

LAST FIVE MATCHES RESULTS

ARIES KOLLAM SAILORS: W W W L W

ALLEPPEY RIPPLES: W W L L

LIKELY PLAYING XIs

ARIES KOLLAM SAILORS likely XI

Batters: Sachin Baby, Abhishek J Nair, Arun Poulose, Vathsal Govind

Allrounders: Sharafuddeen-NM, Biju Narayanan

Wicketkeeper: AK Arjun

Bowlers: KM Asif, NP Basil, Sudheshan Midhun, Pavan Raj

ALLEPPEY RIPPLES likely XI

Batters: Neel Sunny, Krishna Prasad, Akshay Chandran

Allrounders: Alfi Francis, Anand Joseph, Prasoon Prasad, Akshay-TK

Wicketkeeper: Mohammed Azharuddeen, Ujwal Krishna-KU

Bowlers: Fazil Fanoos, Vinoop Manoharan

STATISTICAL PERFORMANCE (ARIES KOLLAM SAILORS)

1. SACHIN BABY

The AKS captain Sachin Baby has been in solid form with bat, but is looking for a big performance. He scored an unbeaten 40*(30) to take his team home against Alleppey in their match earlier this season.

SACHIN BABY IN Kerala T20 Trophy 2024

INNINGS - 5

RUNS - 117

AVERAGE – 29.25

STRIKE RATE – 123.16

50s/100s – 1/0

2. SHARAFUDDEEN NM

Medium pacer Sharafuddeen has been in stellar form, taking 13 wickets in 5 matches at an incredible economy of 5.31. He took 4 wickets against Alleppey earlier this season. He has also been batting with a strike-rate of 165 with 53 runs this tournament in 3 innings.

INNINGS: 5

WICKETS: 13

STRIKE RATE: 8.08

ECONOMY RATE: 5.31

AVERAGE: 7.15

Players who can make a difference (ARIES KOLLAM SAILORS)

1. KM Asif

KM Asif enters this match with 8 wickets in 4 matches, including 4/23 in the last outing. He is one of 3 AKS players in the top 5 wicket-takers list.

2. Biju Narayanan

Biju Narayanan has taken 8 wickets in 5 matches and has a strong economy rate of 6.35 so far this season. He is part of a very strong Kollam bowling group.

STATISTICAL PERFORMANCE (ALLEPPEY RIPPLES)

1. MOHAMMED AZHARUDDEEN

Mohammed Azharuddeen has been the leader with the bat for Alleppey Ripples, comfortably their leading scorer and striking at a high rate as well. He will hope for some support from his teammates.

INNINGS: 4

RUNS: 149

AVERAGE: 37.25

STRIKE RATE: 156.84

50s/100s: 1/0

2. FAZIL FANOOS

Fazil Fanoos has one of the main players with the ball for Alleppey, and will be a key individual as they look to get back to winning ways.

FAZIL FANOOS IN Kerala T20 Trophy 2024

INNINGS - 4

WICKETS - 7

STRIKE RATE – 12.00

ECONOMY RATE – 8.43

Players who can make a difference (ALLEPPEY RIPPLES)

1. Akshay TK

Akshay TK has been a reliable lower order batter for a vulnerable Alleppey team, and has also been contributing with ball and is due a wicket.

2. Anand Joseph

All-rounder Anand Joseph has been in very strong form with ball, taking 7 wickets in just 3 matches this tournament so far.

TEAMS HEAD TO HEAD RECORD

Aries Kollam Sailors comfortably beat the Alleppey Ripples in their first match earlier this season, bowling them out for 95 before running away with an 8-wicket victory.

MATCHES ARIES KOLLAM SAILORS WON ALLEPPEY RIPPLES WON NO RESULT 1 1 0 0

VENUE AND PITCH

Greenfield International Stadium in Trivandrum is hosting every match in the Kerala Trophy. With rain playing a part in recent matches, teams have preferred to chase with the dew playing a big part and chasing becoming easier as the tournament wears on. Pacers have enjoyed plenty of success on this pitch, enjoying the seam on offer. The average first innings score is 145.

MATCH PREDICTION

It is difficult to look beyond Aries Kollam Sailors in this match. They have been the standout team in the tournament and were dominant in their victory over the Ripples earlier this season. In addition to the negative results the Alleppey team have shown in recent matches, the Sailors should be considered 70% favourites for this match.

FANTASY XI

Batters: Sachin Baby, Abhishek J Nair

Wicketkeepers: Mohammed Azharuddeen (vc)

All-rounders: Sharafuddeen-NM (c), Biju Narayanan, Anand Joseph, Akshay TK, Alfi Francis

Bowlers: Fazil Fanoos, KM Asif, NP Basil

Backup players:

Batter: Akshay Chandran

All-rounder: Prasoon Prasad

Bowler: Vinoop Manoharan