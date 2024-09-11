Fantasy XI Prediction, teams, captain, toss and venue analysis: CALICUT GLOBSTARS vs KOCHI BLUE TIGERS
Calicut Globstars taken on the Kochi Blue Tigers in match 22 of the Kerala Trophy 2024. Calicut have gone on a winning hot streak after a tough start and now sit alone in second place on the table with 8 points, while Kochi are in fourth place on net run-rate with 4 points. Kochi need to win to stay competitive in the tournament, while Calicut will be looking to keep their momentum running in this contest.
LAST FIVE MATCHES RESULTS
CALICUT GLOBSTARS: W L W W W
KOCHI BLUE TIGERS: L W W L L
LIKELY PLAYING XIs
CALICUT GLOBSTARS likely XI
Batters: Salman Nizar, Rohan Kunnummel, Arun-KA
Allrounders: Akhil Scaria, Pallam Anfal, Abijith Praveen, Nikhil-M
Wicketkeeper: Ajnas-M
Bowlers: Akhil Dev V, S Sivaraj, Ajith-V, Anthaf-PU
KOCHI BLUE TIGERS likely XI
Batters: Anand Krishnan, Anuj Jotin, Shoun Roger
Allrounders: Jobin Joby, Shine John-Jacob
Wicketkeeper: Pavan Sreedhar, Nikhil Thottath
Bowlers: Sijomon Joseph, Manukrishnan, Basil Thampi, PS Jerin
STATISTICAL PERFORMANCE (CALICUT GLOBSTARS)
1. SALMAN NIZAR
Salman Nizar sits at the top of the run-scoring charts after each team has played 6 matches, with an unbelievable batting average of 126 and at a solid strike rate as well. He is the hot pick for Calicut.
SALMAN NIZAR IN KERALA T20 TROPHY 2024
INNINGS: 6
RUNS: 252
AVERAGE 126.00
STRIKE RATE: 134.76
50s/100s: 3/0
2. NIKHIL-M
Nikhil-M took 3 powerplay wickets in the previous match and took his season tally to 9. He is a dangerous bowler up front and is a candidate to take wickets in heaps.
NIKHIL-M IN Kerala T20 Trophy 2024
INNINGS - 6
WICKETS - 9
STRIKE RATE – 14.00
ECONOMY RATE – 7.05
AVERAGE – 16.44
Players who can make a difference (CALICUT GLOBSTARS)
1. Pallam Anfal
Pallam Anfal has played excellent attacking cameos throughout the tournament. He also took 3 wickets in the previous match and is an all-round threat.
2. Akhil Scaria
Akhil Scaria is the leading wicket taker for the Calicut Globstars so far in this tournament with 13 wickets in 6 matches and a strong economy rate of 6.62
STATISTICAL PERFORMANCE (KOCHI BLUE TIGERS)
1. JOBIN JOBY
Jobin Joby has been the top-scorer for Kochi Blue Tigers thus far in the tournament, having breached the 200-run mark for the season. The consistent scorer is a good option for the team.
JOBIN JOBY IN Kerala T20 Trophy 2024
INNINGS - 6
RUNS - 201
AVERAGE – 33.5
STRIKE RATE – 128.03
50s/100s – 2/0
2. BASIL THAMPI
Kochi Blue Tigers captain Basil Thampi has also been their best player, with 12 wickets in 6 matches, including a 4-fer against Calicut earlier this season. He is the hot pick.
BASIL THAMPI IN KERALA TROPHY 2024:
INNINGS: 6
WICKETS: 12
STRIKE RATE: 10.33
ECONOMY RATE: 7.07
AVERAGE: 12.17
Players who can make a difference (KOCHI BLUE TIGERS)
1. JERIN PS
Jerin PS has been Basil Thampi’s main partner with ball in hand for the duration of the tournament, with very solid numbers to back him up.
2. ANAND KRISHNAN
Anand Krishnan has been a reliable batter for the Kochi Blue Tigers with 154 runs in 6 innings. However, his team will want more from his strike rate.
TEAMS HEAD TO HEAD RECORD
Calicut Globstars comfortably overcame Kochi Blue Tigers in their match earlier this season, running out as winners by 39 runs. That is their only match against each other so far.
|MATCHES
|CALICUT GLOBSTARS WON
|KOCHI BLUE TIGERS WON
|NO RESULT
|1
|1
|0
|0
VENUE AND PITCH
The entirety of the Kerala T20 Trophy 2024 is taking place at Greenfield International Stadium in Trivandrum. Teams have largely preferred to chase at this venue, but there has also been the presence of rain in recent matches. In completed games, the average first innings score has been 142 runs. Pacers in particular have enjoyed the overcast conditions.
MATCH PREDICTION
Calicut Globstars have developed into one of the more impressive teams in the tournament, and currently on a 3-match winning streak as they enter this contest. They sit comfortably in second place in the table, and in combination with their earlier victory over Kochi, should be considered 65% favourites for this matchup.
FANTASY XI
Batters: Salman Nizar, Anand Krishnan, Rohan Kunnummel
Wicketkeepers: Ajnas M
All-rounders: Jobin Joby, Akhil Scaria, Pallam Anfal, Nikhil-M
Bowlers: Basil Thampi, PS Jerin, Akhil Dev V
Backup players:
Batter: Arun KA
Wicketkeeper: Nikhil Thottath
All-rounder: Shine John-Jacob
Bowler: Anthaf-PU