Calicut Globstars taken on the Kochi Blue Tigers in match 22 of the Kerala Trophy 2024. Calicut have gone on a winning hot streak after a tough start and now sit alone in second place on the table with 8 points, while Kochi are in fourth place on net run-rate with 4 points. Kochi need to win to stay competitive in the tournament, while Calicut will be looking to keep their momentum running in this contest. Fantasy XI Prediction, teams, captain, toss and venue analysis: CALICUT GLOBSTARS vs KOCHI BLUE TIGERS (Instagram)

LAST FIVE MATCHES RESULTS

CALICUT GLOBSTARS: W L W W W

KOCHI BLUE TIGERS: L W W L L

LIKELY PLAYING XIs

CALICUT GLOBSTARS likely XI

Batters: Salman Nizar, Rohan Kunnummel, Arun-KA

Allrounders: Akhil Scaria, Pallam Anfal, Abijith Praveen, Nikhil-M

Wicketkeeper: Ajnas-M

Bowlers: Akhil Dev V, S Sivaraj, Ajith-V, Anthaf-PU

KOCHI BLUE TIGERS likely XI

Batters: Anand Krishnan, Anuj Jotin, Shoun Roger

Allrounders: Jobin Joby, Shine John-Jacob

Wicketkeeper: Pavan Sreedhar, Nikhil Thottath

Bowlers: Sijomon Joseph, Manukrishnan, Basil Thampi, PS Jerin

STATISTICAL PERFORMANCE (CALICUT GLOBSTARS)

1. SALMAN NIZAR

Salman Nizar sits at the top of the run-scoring charts after each team has played 6 matches, with an unbelievable batting average of 126 and at a solid strike rate as well. He is the hot pick for Calicut.

SALMAN NIZAR IN KERALA T20 TROPHY 2024

INNINGS: 6

RUNS: 252

AVERAGE 126.00

STRIKE RATE: 134.76

50s/100s: 3/0

2. NIKHIL-M

Nikhil-M took 3 powerplay wickets in the previous match and took his season tally to 9. He is a dangerous bowler up front and is a candidate to take wickets in heaps.

NIKHIL-M IN Kerala T20 Trophy 2024

INNINGS - 6

WICKETS - 9

STRIKE RATE – 14.00

ECONOMY RATE – 7.05

AVERAGE – 16.44

Players who can make a difference (CALICUT GLOBSTARS)

1. Pallam Anfal

Pallam Anfal has played excellent attacking cameos throughout the tournament. He also took 3 wickets in the previous match and is an all-round threat.

2. Akhil Scaria

Akhil Scaria is the leading wicket taker for the Calicut Globstars so far in this tournament with 13 wickets in 6 matches and a strong economy rate of 6.62

STATISTICAL PERFORMANCE (KOCHI BLUE TIGERS)

1. JOBIN JOBY

Jobin Joby has been the top-scorer for Kochi Blue Tigers thus far in the tournament, having breached the 200-run mark for the season. The consistent scorer is a good option for the team.

JOBIN JOBY IN Kerala T20 Trophy 2024

INNINGS - 6

RUNS - 201

AVERAGE – 33.5

STRIKE RATE – 128.03

50s/100s – 2/0

2. BASIL THAMPI

Kochi Blue Tigers captain Basil Thampi has also been their best player, with 12 wickets in 6 matches, including a 4-fer against Calicut earlier this season. He is the hot pick.

BASIL THAMPI IN KERALA TROPHY 2024:

INNINGS: 6

WICKETS: 12

STRIKE RATE: 10.33

ECONOMY RATE: 7.07

AVERAGE: 12.17

Players who can make a difference (KOCHI BLUE TIGERS)

1. JERIN PS

Jerin PS has been Basil Thampi’s main partner with ball in hand for the duration of the tournament, with very solid numbers to back him up.

2. ANAND KRISHNAN

Anand Krishnan has been a reliable batter for the Kochi Blue Tigers with 154 runs in 6 innings. However, his team will want more from his strike rate.

TEAMS HEAD TO HEAD RECORD

Calicut Globstars comfortably overcame Kochi Blue Tigers in their match earlier this season, running out as winners by 39 runs. That is their only match against each other so far.

MATCHES CALICUT GLOBSTARS WON KOCHI BLUE TIGERS WON NO RESULT 1 1 0 0

VENUE AND PITCH

The entirety of the Kerala T20 Trophy 2024 is taking place at Greenfield International Stadium in Trivandrum. Teams have largely preferred to chase at this venue, but there has also been the presence of rain in recent matches. In completed games, the average first innings score has been 142 runs. Pacers in particular have enjoyed the overcast conditions.

MATCH PREDICTION

Calicut Globstars have developed into one of the more impressive teams in the tournament, and currently on a 3-match winning streak as they enter this contest. They sit comfortably in second place in the table, and in combination with their earlier victory over Kochi, should be considered 65% favourites for this matchup.

FANTASY XI

Batters: Salman Nizar, Anand Krishnan, Rohan Kunnummel

Wicketkeepers: Ajnas M

All-rounders: Jobin Joby, Akhil Scaria, Pallam Anfal, Nikhil-M

Bowlers: Basil Thampi, PS Jerin, Akhil Dev V

Backup players:

Batter: Arun KA

Wicketkeeper: Nikhil Thottath

All-rounder: Shine John-Jacob

Bowler: Anthaf-PU