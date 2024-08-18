The final of the Men’s Hundred 2024 is set after Southern Brave won in a thrilling ‘super five’ in the eliminator, to book their contest against the Oval Invincibles. Invincibles have been dominant in the tournament’s regular season, and are the team to beat for Southern Brave, who have made a habit of performing at crucial moments. Fantasy XI Prediction, teams, captain, toss and venue analysis: Oval Invincibles vs Southern Brave, Men's Hundred FINAL(Getty)

This match is a contest between the 2021 and 2023 champions, with Brave having won the inaugural edition and Invincibles entering the final as defending champions.

LAST FIVE MATCHES RESULTS

OVAL INVINCIBLES: W W W W L

SOUTHERN BRAVE: W L W NR W

LIKELY PLAYING XIs

OVAL INVINCIBLES likely XI

Batters: Will Jacks, Dawid Malan

Allrounders: Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Tom Lammonby

Wicketkeeper: Sam Billings, Donovan Ferreira, Jordan Cox

Bowlers: Nathan Sowter, Adam Zampa, Spencer Johnson

SOUTHERN BRAVE likely XI

Batters: James Vince, Leus du Plooy, Laurie Evans

Allrounders: James Coles, Kieron Pollard, Chris Jordan, Craig Overton

Wicketkeeper: Alex Davies

Bowlers: Tymal Mills, Akeal Hosein, Jofra Archer

STATISTICAL PERFORMANCE (OVAL INVINCIBLES)

1. SAM CURRAN

Sam Curran has been the best bowler and best batter for his team. He has 17 wickets, taking a scalp every 7.35 balls, and 176 runs in just 5 innings.

INNINGS - 26

WICKETS - 33

STRIKE RATE – 14.09

ECONOMY RATE – 7.25

AVERAGE – 20.42

2. ADAM ZAMPA

Adam Zampa has been the standout spinner in this tournament. He has 17 wickets in the Hundred 2024, and the Lord’s pitch will suit the Aussie leg-spinner.

INNINGS - 15

WICKETS - 27

STRIKE RATE – 10.74

ECONOMY RATE – 5.98

AVERAGE – 12.85

Players who can make a difference (OVAL INVINCIBLES)

1. Will Jacks

Will Jacks overturned his struggles with bat with a brisk 30(17) in the last match, and will be a key player at the top of the order in the final after a relatively quiet season.

2. Jordan Cox

Jordan Cox is the leading scorer in the tournament for Invincibles this season, with 189 runs in 6 innings at a fast rate.

STATISTICAL PERFORMANCE (SOUTHERN BRAVE)

1. JAMES VINCE

James Vince is only 44 runs short of breaching the 1000-run mark in the Hundred, and would be the first player to do so in tournament history. He has exactly 400 runs in 9 innings this tournament, and is the leading scorer.

INNINGS - 33

RUNS - 956

AVERAGE – 34.14

STRIKE RATE – 141.42

50s/100s – 8/0

2. TYMAL MILLS

Tymal Mills enters the final with 16 matches in this year’s tournament. He has been Southern Brave’s leading wicket-taker across all phases of the innings.

INNINGS - 28

WICKETS - 40

STRIKE RATE – 13.30

ECONOMY RATE – 6.62

AVERAGE – 17.60

Players who can make a difference (SOUTHERN BRAVE)

1. Chris Jordan

Chris Jordan was the hero in the super five for Brave, and the Lord’s pitch would help his arsenal of cutters and variations. He also contributed with bat in the eliminator.

2. Kieron Pollard

Pollard’s power-hitting ability will be crucial in what could be a low-scoring contest. He has had a strong season of the Hundred so far.

TEAMS HEAD TO HEAD RECORD

MATCHES OVAL INVINCIBLES WON SOUTHERN BRAVE WON NO RESULT 4 3 1 0

VENUE AND PITCH

Lord’s has been a ground which favours bowling. In 17 matches, the average first innings score is 139. It is one of the better venues in the UK for spinners, who will find purchase. It is likely to be a low-scoring contest, with an average first innings score of 125 in the Hundred 2024. However, Oval Invincibles did put up 145 on the board in their match here earlier this season.

MATCH PREDICTION

Oval Invincibles have ticked more boxes in their campaign to this point. They have been a better all-round team, and possess the best spinner in the tournament. These factors should give them the edge over Brave, whom they have beaten earlier in the season. A 65% win chance for Invincibles to defend their title.

FANTASY XI

Batters: Will Jacks, James Vince, Dawid Malan

Wicketkeepers: Donovan Ferreira, Jordan Cox

All-rounders: Sam Curran (c), Kieron Pollard, Chris Jordan (vc)

Bowlers: Adam Zampa, Tymal Mills, Jofra Archer

Backup players:

Batter: Leus du Plooy

Wicketkeeper: Alex Davies

All-rounder: Craig Overton

Bowler: Spencer Johnson