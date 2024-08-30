St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots are preparing to host the 2023 runner-up Trinbago Knight Riders in the third match of the 2024 Caribbean Premier League. Patriots have already gotten off to a winning start on their campaign, with a narrow 1-wicket win over Antigua. Fantasy XI Prediction, teams, captain, toss and venue analysis ST KITTS AND NEVIS PATRIOTS vs TRINBAGO KNIGHT RIDERS(Getty)

Trinbago Knight Riders are early favourites to go deep in the tournament with a sensational core of talented and powerful West Indian players, while the Patriots have plenty of powerful batting of their own. It promises to be a match full of fireworks.

LAST FIVE MATCHES RESULTS

ST. KITTS AND NEVIS PATRIOTS: L L W L W

TRINBAGO KNIGHT RIDERS: W W L W L

LIKELY PLAYING XIs

ST. KITTS AND NEVIS PATRIOTS likely XI

Batters: Rilee Roussow, Evin Lewis, Tristan Stubbs

Allrounders: Kyle Mayers, Dominic Drakes, Odean Smith, Ryan John

Wicketkeeper: Andre Fletcher

Bowlers: Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi, Ashmead Nedd

TRINBAGO KNIGHT RIDERS likely XI

Batters: Tim David, Jason Roy, Kieron Pollard

Allrounders: Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Dwayne Bravo

Wicketkeeper: Nicholas Pooran

Bowlers: Terrance Hinds, Jayden Seales, Josh Little, Akeal Hosein

STATISTICAL PERFORMANCE (ST KITTS AND NEVIS PATRIOTS)

1. EVIN LEWIS

Southpaw opener Evin Lewis will be one of the key players for St Kitts and Nevis. He will need to give his team a fast start in the powerplay against a strong Trinbago team.

EVIN LEWIS IN CPL

INNINGS - 94

RUNS - 2460

AVERAGE – 27.33

STRIKE RATE – 142.03

50s/100s – 17/1

2. ANRICH NORTJE

The South African speedster Anrich Nortje made his CPL debut in the opening match. He will be responsible for containing Trinbago’s lethal batting lineup.

ANRICH NORTJE IN CPL

INNINGS - 1

WICKETS - 1

STRIKE RATE – 24.00

ECONOMY RATE – 7.25

AVERAGE – 29.00

Players who can make a difference (ST KITTS AND NEVIS PATRIOTS)

1. Kyle Mayers

Kyle Mayers was chosen man of the match in the opening game for his 39(24). A strong batter and also a solid bowling option for his team.

2. Tristan Stubbs

The talented South African power-hitter will be a key part of the Patriots in the season, and will be looking to bounce back after a poor start to the tournament.

STATISTICAL PERFORMANCE (TRINBAGO KNIGHT RIDERS)

1. KIERON POLLARD

The massively experienced Kieron Pollard has been in good touch during the Hundred in England, and will look to carry that form forward into his home franchise tournament as well.

KIERON POLLARD IN CPL

INNINGS - 103

RUNS - 2574

AVERAGE – 33.00

STRIKE RATE – 149.39

50s/100s – 12/1

2. SUNIL NARINE

Sunil Narine is very familiar with franchise leagues across the world, and is miserly in the CPL, conceding well under 6 runs an over. A threat with the bat as a pinch hitter as well.

SUNIL NARINE IN CPL

INNINGS - 104

WICKETS - 111

STRIKE RATE – 22.12

ECONOMY RATE – 5.39

AVERAGE – 19.87

Players who can make a difference (TRINBAGO KNIGHT RIDERS)

1. Nicholas Pooran

Nicholas Pooran has been in devastating form with the bat on international duty and should enjoy the CPL. His ability to score runs in bulk makes him extremely dangerous.

2. Dwayne Bravo

Dwayne Bravo is the leading wicket-taker in the history of the CPL and is one of the most experienced T20 cricketers in the history of the format. The wily veteran is a key figure.

TEAMS HEAD TO HEAD RECORD

MATCHES ST KITTS AND NEVIS PATRIOTS WON TRINBAGO KNIGHT RIDERS WON NO RESULT 20 5 12 3

VENUE AND PITCH

Warner Park in Basseterre hosted 6 matches during the previous edition of the tournament, and was seen as a chasing venue with all teams winning the toss and choosing to field. Nevertheless, there was an even split of 3 wins each for batting first and second.

It proved to be a high-scoring ground with an average first innings total of 184 in CPL 2023, as well as an average score of 152 across all T20s. It should be a batter’s paradise yet again, with the ball playing true and allowing big hitters on both sides to thrive.

MATCH PREDICTION

While Patriots will take confidence from an early win on the board, it was too close a match for their comfort, coming on the final ball of the match. It is difficult to look past the sensational talent in the Knight Riders’ ranks, which should be enough to pull them over the line in run-friendly conditions. Trinbago are favourites by 70%.

FANTASY XI

Batters: Evin Lewis, Kieron Pollard, Tristan Stubbs, Jason Roy

Wicketkeepers: Nicholas Pooran (c)

All-rounders: Andre Russell, Sunil Narine (vc), Kyle Mayers

Bowlers: Anrich Nortje, Akeal Hosein, Tabraiz Shamsi

Backup players:

Batter: Tim David

Wicketkeeper: Andre Fletcher

All-rounder: Dwayne Bravo

Bowler: Jayden Seales