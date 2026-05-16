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Fastest fifty alert: Richa Ghosh pushed down the order after Pakistan's Fatima Sana's blitzkrieg

Sana took just 15 balls to record the fastest fifty in women's T20Is. Richa  Ghosh and two others had previously taken 18 balls.

Updated on: May 16, 2026 07:21 am IST
Written by Prateek Srivastava
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Pakistan Women captain Fatima Sana has set a new record in women's T20I cricket. She has scored the fastest fifty in women's T20Is.

Fatima Sana was in her element on Friday.(Fatima Sana on X)

In the third and final T20I of the series against Zimbabwe in Karachi on Friday, Sana, batting at No.6. scored her fifty off just 15 balls. Previously, the record of fastest fifty in women's cricket was held by Sophie Devine of New Zealand, Phoebe Litchfield of Australia and Richa Ghosh of India. They had taken 18 balls for their half-century.

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There is more to Sana's record. With that fifty off 15 balls, she became the joint-fastest fifty maker across all women's T20s. Previously, Marie Kelly and Laura Harris had done the same. Marie scored for Warwickshire against Gloucestershire in England in 2022, while Laura scored for Otago against Canterbury in New Zealand last year.

It proved to be a one-sided contest. Zimbabwe were never in the chase. They lost three wickets inside three overs. Apart from opener Kellies Ndlovu, who scored 32 off 13 balls, none of the batters really got going. The visitors could not last the entire 20 overs and folded for 90 off the first ball of the 18th over to concede the contest by 133 runs and series 3-0.

Sadia Iqbal was the pick of the bowlers for Pakistan with figures of 3/20. Nashra Sandhu picked up two wickets and conceded just 21 runs in her four overs. After sparkling with the bat, Sana chipped in with her bowling too and picked up a wicket.

 
Fatima Sana
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Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill.
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