Home / Cricket / Feeling itchy, want to go out and play: R Ashwin

Feeling itchy, want to go out and play: R Ashwin

Like other Indian cricketers, Ashwin has not been able to go out and practice since March 25 due to the nationwide lockdown imposed to curb the outbreak of the deadly virus.

cricket Updated: Jun 04, 2020 19:09 IST
Press Trust of India
Mumbai
Ravichandran Ashwin celebrates the dismissal of South Africa's Quinton de Kock.
Ravichandran Ashwin celebrates the dismissal of South Africa's Quinton de Kock.(PTI)
         

Confined to his home for more than two months because of the COVID-19 pandemic, ace India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin on Thursday said he was now “feeling itchy” and just wants to go out and play.

“Initially I felt like I was okay, but now I’m getting really itchy, I want to go out and play, or do something like that, I am getting really itchy inside the house,” Ashwin said during an online conversation with Sadhguru.During the conversation, Ashwin played the host and asked numerous questions to Sadhguru on COVID-19 and other topics.

The 33-year-old spinner resides in Chennai where sporting activities still hasn’t resumed.

