e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 23, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Oct 23, 2019

FICA chief Tony Irish backs striking Bangladesh cricketers

Tony Irish also criticised the Cricketers Welfare Association of Bangladesh (CWAB) - the body that has been representing the Bangladesh cricketers since 2007.

cricket Updated: Oct 23, 2019 22:00 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Dhaka
Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan takes the catch to dismiss India's MS Dhoni.
Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan takes the catch to dismiss India's MS Dhoni.(Action Images via Reuters)
         

The Federation of International Cricketers’ Association (FICA) executive chairman Tony Irish has thrown his weight behind the striking Bangladesh players.

“FICA commends the players in Bangladesh for their unity and for taking a stand together in order to secure fair conditions applicable to them as professional cricketers,” Irish said in a press release on Tuesday.

“This has happened despite the challenging environment for players to collectivize in Bangladesh and it is a clear indication of the need for change in the way players are treated in what we regard as an important cricket country.”

Irish also criticised the Cricketers Welfare Association of Bangladesh (CWAB) - the body that has been representing the Bangladesh cricketers since 2007.

READ: Sourav Ganguly makes big statement on MS Dhoni’s international future

“It is the role of a players’ association to be the voice, and collective representative, of the players, and it is a matter of concern to us that the Cricketers’ Welfare Association of Bangladesh does not appear to be fulfilling this role at a very critical time for the players. Given the collective nature of the issues we believe that it’s important for FICA to offer its support and assistance to the players during this time,” he said.

The top Bangladesh cricketers on Monday went on strike saying that they would not take part in any cricketing activity until their demands were addressed. National cricketers including Shakib Al Hasan, Tamim Iqbal and Mushfiqur Rahim gathered at the BCB Academy ground to put forward an 11-point charter of demands and announced that they have gone on a strike and will boycott all cricket-related activities.

First Published: Oct 23, 2019 22:00 IST

tags
top news
People in Delhi’s unauthorised colonies to get ownership rights: 10 points
People in Delhi’s unauthorised colonies to get ownership rights: 10 points
‘Unacceptable’: Boris Johnson on Diwali day Kashmir protest in London
‘Unacceptable’: Boris Johnson on Diwali day Kashmir protest in London
On TN govt radar, 2 Hindutva groups that track ‘love jihad’ in schools
On TN govt radar, 2 Hindutva groups that track ‘love jihad’ in schools
Profile of BCCI office bearers - ‘All the President’s Men’
Profile of BCCI office bearers - ‘All the President’s Men’
‘My health fragile’: Chidambaram moves bail plea in high court after SC order
‘My health fragile’: Chidambaram moves bail plea in high court after SC order
Pak singer poses with suicide vest, Twitter asks if it’s her national dress
Pak singer poses with suicide vest, Twitter asks if it’s her national dress
39 found dead in lorry container near London, 25-yr-old man arrested: Cops
39 found dead in lorry container near London, 25-yr-old man arrested: Cops
Nitish Kumar backs full statehood for Delhi, special status for Bihar
Nitish Kumar backs full statehood for Delhi, special status for Bihar
trending topics
Malaika Arora BirthdaySonia GandhiIndian ArmySatya Pal MalikDeepika PadukoneKathua Rape Case
don't miss
latest news
India News
cricket news