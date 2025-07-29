Finland bowler's 8-ball mayhem shatters T20I world record for fastest five-wicket haul in unreal spell

Finland-born right-arm medium pacer Mahesh Tambe bowled out half of the Estonian cricket team in Tallinn on Sunday, July 27, etching his name in the history books with the fastest five-wicket haul in T20I cricket—achieved in just eight deliveries. His remarkable spell played a pivotal role in sealing Finland’s 2-1 series win over Estonia. Mahesh Tambe picked up a five-wicket haul in just eight balls

Tambe was introduced into the attack in the 17th over of the first innings and made an immediate impact. He struck on his third, fourth, and sixth deliveries—narrowly missing out on a hat-trick in that over. Returning to bowl the 19th over, Tambe completed his five-wicket haul by taking wickets on his first and second balls. With this, he not only completed a hat-trick—carried over from the final ball of his previous over—but also shattered the world record for the quickest five-wicket haul in T20I history.

Bahrain’s Junaid Aziz previously held the record, taking five wickets in 10 balls against Germany in 2022.

Fastest five-wicket hauls in T20 Internationals (by balls bowled)

8 balls: Mahesh Tambe (Finland) vs Estonia, 2025*

10 balls: Junaid Aziz (Bahrain) vs Germany, 2022

11 balls: Rashid Khan (Afghanistan) vs Ireland, 2017

11 balls: Moazzam Baig (Malawi) vs Cameroon, 2024

11 balls: Khizer Hayat (Malaysia) vs Hong Kong, 2020

Interestingly, Tambe also dismissed Estonia’s No. 4, Sahil Chauhan—who holds the world record for the fastest T20I century—for 23 off 14. Chauhan had set the record last year with a 27-ball ton against Cyprus.

Tambe restricted Estonia to 141 when they were cruising toward a total of over 160. His timely strikes—three wickets in the 17th over and two more in the 19th—halted the momentum and sealed his historic hat-trick and five-wicket haul. Chasing 142, Aravind Mohan anchored the innings with a composed 67* off 60 balls, while Jordan O'Brien and Amjad Sher provided the finishing touches to secure Finland's win.