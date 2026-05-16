Finn Allen joins Sooryavanshi, Gayle in exclusive club with fireworks display, but KKR fall shy of six-hitting record

A Kiwi catching fire at just the right time for the Kolkata Knight Riders, as Finn Allen hammered 93 off just 35 deliveries to put the strong Gujarat Titans bowling to the sword at the Eden Gardens. In an innings including ten sixes, Finn Allen matched his maximums total from his century in Delhi last week – and in doing so, joined an exclusive club in the IPL. Finn Allen struck 93(35) against GT. (Hindustan Times)

Allen became the first right-handed member and fourth overall batter to have multiple matches with at least 10 sixes in an innings. He joins Chris Gayle, who did so four times through his glittering IPL career, as well as his modern opening contemporaries Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Abhishek Sharma.

Players with multiple innings of 10+ sixes Chris Gayle – 4 (17 vs PWI, 13 vs DD, 12 vs KXIP, 11 vs SRH)

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi – 2 (12 vs SRH, 11 vs GT)

Abhishek Sharma – 2 (10 vs PBKS, 10 vs DC)

FINN ALLEN – 2 (10 vs DC, 10 vs GT)

Allen started off by targeting Kagiso Rabada in the South African’s first over of the day, setting an early statement in his knock before really beginning to flex his power, including take-downs of Rashid Khan in a phenomenal display.

KKR's 22 sixes outmatched only once KKR had more to offer with the bat, as Cameron Green and Angkrish Raghuvanshi combined for a further 11 sixes through the innings, captain Ajinkya Rahane having struck one before an early dismissal on dream batting track. KKR’s innings total of 22 sixes fell just shy of the IPL record in a single innings, which was set at the very same venue in 2024 by Punjab Kings. That is the only occasion a team has hit more than 22 sixes, SRH in 2024 having twice whacked 22 maximums as well.

The effort from the top four batters helped KKR to a massive 247/2 against the Titans, as the hosts fight for their survival in the race for the playoffs.

Gujarat’s chase was also off to a fast start before Sai Sudharsan was struck on the elbow and had to go off retired hurt, as KKR aim to defend the total and keep themselves alive in their late charge towards the top four.