Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and now Pujara: BCCI accused of botched communication, denying legends farewell glory

Former India captain Krishnamachari Srikkanth slammed the BCCI for not clearly communicating with Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma regarding their Test retirements. Kohli and Rohit's sudden decisions in May sent shockwaves through the cricketing world, as the duo was believed to be travelling to England for the five-match Test series. They even complied with the BCCI’s directive to play a Ranji Trophy match after the Australia tour, but in the middle of the IPL, Rohit Sharma unexpectedly announced his Test retirement through an Instagram story. Just five days later, Virat Kohli followed suit, declaring the end of his Test career in the same manner. The sudden exits of India's two modern greats – without a farewell Test – have sparked speculation among former cricketers about deeper, underlying reasons. That debate has only intensified with Cheteshwar Pujara's recent retirement, once again raising questions over why Indian stalwarts are being denied proper send-offs. Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have retired from Test cricket on May.(AFP)

Srikkanth voiced his disappointment at the way Kohli and Rohit's retirements were managed, emphasising that players of their stature deserved transparent communication and a dignified farewell.

"If you play 100 Tests for your country, you must be a terrific cricketer. So you should be given a good send-off. I am convinced there was a big communication gap when Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma retired. They should have spoken to them, but instead, this is not a good look for the game and Indian cricket," Srikkanth said on his YouTube channel.

'Virat Kohli deserved a better send-off'

Srikkanth, a former BCCI chief selector himself, stressed how Kohli still had at least two years of Test cricket left and should have received a better send-off.

"Virat Kohli's retirement happened just like that. Virat Kohli deserved a better send-off. He still had two years of Test cricket left in him. But because we drew in England, such talks about him got shut off. However, India will find it difficult to get a cricketer like Virat Kohli for some time," he concluded.

Kohli's Test journey stretched across 14 years and 123 matches, where he amassed 9,230 runs at an average of 46.85. With 30 centuries, including seven double tons, Kohli cemented his legacy as one of India's greatest Test batters, although he retired 770 short of completing 10,000 runs. Meanwhile, Rohit, who struggled during the 2024-25 season, finished his career with 4,301 runs in 67 Tests, an average of 40.57, with 12 centuries. Rohit replaced Kohli as captain in March 2022 and guided India to 12 wins, nine losses and three draws, while scoring 1,254 runs during that time.

Srikkanth also pointed out that Pujara retired without a farewell Test, adding that the BCCI should have worked with him to ensure a more fitting send-off.

"Similarly with Pujara, though it's been a while since he played for India, they should have spoken to him also about his retirement plans. Of course, the player also has to cooperate and realise when their time is up. Had that happened, Pujara would have got a better send-off. But it's a matter of cooperation between the player, selectors and the BCCI," he added.