'First snake stopped play, then floodlight. Really poor': Twitter tears into BCCI over unusual interruptions in 2nd T20I

Team India's second T20I against South Africa came to an abrupt halt when one of the floodlight towers went off at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati. The incident took place during the third over of South Africa's run-chase, as the Proteas were reeling at 5/2 in 2.1 overs. Earlier in the Indian innings, the play had to be stopped after a snake slithered out on the field and groundsmen had to rush to catch it away in a bucket.

The floodlight failure forced a halt of approximately 20 minutes before it returned to full power, as the game resumed.

With the failure in the light tower and snake's sudden appearance stopping the game, the Indian fans on Twitter had a field day trolling the BCCI for the arrangements at the ground.

Earlier in the game, the Indian top-four batters once again put up a superlative show to post a massive 237 for 3 in Guwahati.

A sellout crowd witnessed raining boundaries at the small ACA Barsapara Stadium as the Indian batters smashed 25 fours and 13 sixes. They scored 178 runs in boundaries.

Rohit Sharma (43 off 37 balls) and KL Rahul (57 off 28 balls) started it before Suryakumar Yadav (61 off 22 balls), Virat Kohli (49 not out) and Dinesh Karthik (17 not out) finished it off in style.

Replying to his critics, Rahul (57) was back at his aggressive best, slamming a 24-ball fifty, his second in a row, as he and Rohit put on 96 runs for the opening wicket that came off just 59 balls.

Suryakumar carried on the mayhem as he smashed five fours and as many sixes, bringing his half-century in merely 18 deliveries in the game. En route his knock, Suryakumar also became the third-fastest batter to reach 1000 T20I runs for India.

