Spotlight on Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli; 26-year-old to get another chance: RCB's likely XI vs LSG in IPL 2023

Royal Challengers Bangalore face Lucknow Super Giants in Match 43 of IPL 2023, at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Sunday. RCB are currently sixth in the standings, with eight points in eight matches, packed with four wins and four defeats. The Faf du Plessis-led side have had an erratic campaign so far, and saw their two-match winning streak end in Match 36, when they crashed to a 21-run defeat against Kolkata Knight Riders.

Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli for RCB.(AP)

Against KKR, RCB were set a target of 201 runs, but were restricted to 179/8 in 20 overs, despite a half-century by Virat Kohli (54). Varun Chakaravarthy was in hot form for KKR's bowling department and took three wickets, Andre Russell and Suyash Sharma scalped two dismissals each.

Initially, Kolkata posted 200/5 in 20 overs, courtesy of some fine batting from Jason Roy (56), Nitish Rana (48) and Venkatesh Iyer (31). For RCB, Wanindu Hasaranga and Vyshak Vijay Kumar took two wickets each.

Skipper Du Plessis will open the innings vs LSG, and is currently on top of the Orange Cap race with 422 runs in eight matches. His opener partner will be Kohli, who is fourth in the Orange Cap race with 333 runs. The India veteran will be looking to build on his half-century from the previous match. Shahbaz Ahmed comes in at no. 3, but he will be looking to put in a better display after getting dismissed for two runs in his last outing.

Glenn Maxwell will be slotted in at no. 4, Mahipal Lomror at no. 5 and wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik at no. 6. We could see Suyash Prabhudessai come in to bat at no. 7, followed by Wanindu Hasaranga at no. 8 and David Willey at no. 9. The other tailenders will be Vyshak Vijay Kumar, Mohammed Siraj and Harshal Patel.

For the Impact Player role, RCB could rely on Karn Sharma and Anuj Rawat.

Here's RCB's likely XI vs LSG:

Openers: Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli

Middle Order: Shahbaz Ahmed (all-rounder), Glenn Maxwell (all-rounder), Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Suyash Prabhudessai, Wanindu Hasaranga (all-rounder)

Bowlers: David Willey, Vyshak Vijay Kumar, Mohammed Siraj, Harshal Patel

Impact Player

RCB will depend on Karn Sharma and Anuj Rawat for their Impact Player options.

