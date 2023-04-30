6 or out? Dhoni, Fleming on tenterhooks after Rasheed completes stunning catch in CSK vs PBKS IPL 2023 tie - Watch

"Shaik Rasheed is the name!," thundered Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) Twitter account after super sub Shaik Rasheed plucked a stunning catch to make sure MS Dhoni's Yellow Brigade remain in the hunt of winning the high-scoring contest at the Chepauk on Sunday. Roped in as a substitute for the high-scoring contest between CSK and PBKS at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, youngster Rasheed produced a memorable moment by completing the dismissal of Jitesh Sharma in the 19th over. Fleming breathed a great sigh of relief after the umpire gave Jitesh his marching orders(IPL)

Even commentator Pommie Mbangwa was convinced that Rasheed has touched the rope while completing the catch of the PBKS batter on the fourth ball of the 19th over. Stationed at long-on, Rasheed appeared to have made an error in judgement while taking the catch of Sharma. Coming as a surprise to many, the CSK youngster made sure he doesn't hit the boundary triangle while completing the catch and the replays confirmed the same according to the third umpire.

ALSO READ: 'Rohit should not come...': Sehwag's blockbuster 'playoff' statement on Mumbai Indians before MI vs RR IPL 2023 match

"I don't see the board move," the third umpire said before sharing the final verdict on the big screen. While CSK skipper Dhoni was all smiles, head coach Stephen Fleming breathed a great sigh of relief after the umpire gave Jitesh his marching orders. Dhoni and Fleming's epic reactions have also garnered the attention of several fans on social media. Though Rasheed produced a match-altering moment, his fielding heroics failed to help CSK in defeating PBKS at home.

PBKS needed 11 off 6 balls after pacer Tushar Deshpande conceded a boundary on the final ball of his 19th over. Guiding Dhawan and Co. to a famous win over CSK, all-rounder Sikandar Raza hit the winning runs on the final ball of the contest. Dhawan's PBKS side has secured the fifth spot on the IPL 2023 points after defeating fourth-placed CSK by 4 wickets at Chepauk.

"Everytime you win a match for your team it's a good feeling. I was just looking at a lot of arms being raised in the dressing room (discussion with umpires before final ball). No idea. Maybe it was about retiring one of the guys. I don't know. We said we were one boundary away from run a ball (in the final over), and if we can't get that, we'll run well," Raza said after the match.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON