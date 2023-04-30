'Rohit should not come...': Sehwag's blockbuster 'playoff' statement on Mumbai Indians before MI vs RR IPL 2023 match

Celebrating his 36th birthday on Sunday, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma will hope to guide Mumbai Indians (MI) to a morale-boosting win over title favourites Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Five-time champions Mumbai Indians are set to host last season's runners-up Rajasthan Royals in match No.42 of the IPL 2023 at the famous Wankhede Stadium. Sehwag has issued a bold statement about Rohit and Co. before Mumbai Indians' IPL 2023 match(PTI)

Mumbai's opponent at Wankhede successfully managed to outclass MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their previous outing. Champions in the inaugural edition of the world’s richest T20 league, Sanju Samson's RR are at the top of the IPL 2023 points table while Rohits's MI side is ninth in the standings. The record-time champions have only picked 6 points from their first seven matches of the new season.

Though MI have struggled to live up to expectations in the initial stage of the IPL 2023, former India opener Virender Sehwag still believes that the Men In Blue can reach the business end of the elite tournament. "MI have definitely lost two matches but all is not over for them. Rohit should not come under the pressure of captaincy and play his game freely. This team has the potential to bounce back. It can still qualify for the playoffs," Sehwag told Star Sports ahead of the MI's match against RR in the IPL 2023.

Sharing his views in the build-up to the IPL 2023 match between MI and RR, legendary Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh observed that Rohit is tasked to revive this legacy at Mumbai this season. "MI has had a different legacy. Every cricketer aspires to be a part of this franchise. Although the situation has changed a bit this year, Rohit has the responsibility to revive this legacy. They have many young and talented players. Now, it is his job to groom these players," added Harbhajan, who captained the Mumbai Indians in 30 IPL matches.

Rohit recently completed 10 years as the leader of the Mumbai-based franchise in IPL. India's all-format captain has lifted five IPL titles with Mumbai. The veteran Indian opener has only slammed a single half-century in the IPL 2023. Averaging 25.86, the 36-year-old has scored 181 runs for Mumbai Indians in 7 games this season.

