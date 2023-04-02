Focus on Archer debut in Bumrah's absence, AUS star to bring perfect balance: MI's likely XI vs RCB in IPL 2023

Five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) will take on the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore on Sunday. The Rohit Sharma-led side is the most successful franchise in the history of the tournament having won the coveted trophy five times. However, the five-time champions failed to live up to their reputation in the 2022 edition as they put up their worst performance ever in IPL and finished last on the points table. (RCB vs MI Live Score, IPL 2023)

Mark Boucher and Rohit Sharma

MI have made some notable additions to their squad in the 2023 auction and will be desperate to start their season on a strong note and lift the title for a record-extending sixth time.

One of MI’s biggest strengths is its power-packed batting line-up. Having the likes of Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Tristan Stubbs, Tim David, Cameron Green and Dewald Brevis in the squad means that MI can rip apart any bowling attack on a given day.

Green is one of the most exciting young players in the world and was one of the most sought-after players in the 2023 auction. He was bought by MI for an eye-watering 17.5 cr. Green joined up with his team this week following a short break after the conclusion of the Border-Gavaskar series and looks set to make his IPL debut in the opener against RCB.

In the IPL, Suryakumar Yadav has been a marauder with the bat and has toyed with bowling attacks with his 360-degree stroke play. He has featured in 123 matches and smashed over 2600 runs at a strike rate of 136. The ace batter would be itching to put his recent troubles in 50 over cricket with India behind him and display his class in the IPL and once again make the marquee tournament his own.

Ishan Kishan has been in great form this year having scored a double century for India. He was MI’s highest run scorer last season with over 400 runs and will look to score runs consistently again. Tilak was phenomenal in the 2022 season and notched up almost 400 runs at a strike rate of 131. He will look to replicate the same form in the upcoming season.

However, Rohit looked like a shadow of his classic self in the 2022 season and scored less than 300 runs in 14 games at a strike rate of 120. He will be looking to fire MI to the title again and in the process also regain top form for the upcoming World Cup as well.

While MI’s batting line-up is one of the best in the league, their bowling could well be one of the worst. Jasprit Bumrah is unavailable for the season as he recovers from a surgery he recently had on a long troubling injury.

Jofra Archer is back fit again and is available for MI, but he cannot be expected to carry the bowling alone as he too is injury prone and will be wary of picking up another injury a few months before the world cup.

Youngsters Nehal Wadhere, Kumar Kartikeya, Hrithik Shokeen and Shams Mulani will have to step up if MI are to have a successful season.

Impact Player

Shams Mulani could be brought on in the second innings as an impact player in place of Tilak Verma if MI bat first. Vishnu Vinod could be brought on in the second innings as an impact player in place of Kumar Kartikeya if MI bowl first.

MI predicted XI vs RCB

Openers: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk).

Middle Order: Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma.

All-Rounders: Tim David, Cameron Green, Ramandeep Singh, Hrithik Shokeen.

Bowlers: Jofra Archer, Jason Behrendorff, Kumar Kartikeya.

