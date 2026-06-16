Focus stays on Rohit in second India-Afghanistan ODI

LUCKNOW: India have entered a transition phase to build the side for the 2027 ODI World Cup in South Africa with the ongoing Afghanistan series. Although not a high-profile clash, it is seen as a litmus test for Rohit Sharma’s future. As the former skipper deals with injuries and fluctuating form, the 39-year-old needs to prove his fitness and scoring rhythm to ensue he remains in the equation for the mega event. India's Rohit Sharma attends a training session ahead of the second one day international cricket match between India and Afghanistan in Lucknow, India. (AP Photo)

Rohit’s recent hamstring injuries required him to get fitness clearance at the Centre of Excellence to play in this series. National selectors have listed his inclusion “subject to fitness”. Rohit’s ability to handle swing and bounce on South African pitches remains highly valued. However, selectors are also weighing up the need for younger, athletic fielders in this ODI cycle.

Younger batters like opener Yashasvi Jaiswal are pushing to get a regular ODI berth, increasing the pressure on Rohit. Any further fitness setback or poor scores could signal a shift in long-term team planning. In the first game in Dharamsala, India comfortably chased down the target, but Rohit was run out for 16 after a mix-up with skipper Shubman Gill.

India go into Wednesday’s second ODI at the Ekana cricket stadium aiming to wrap up the three-match series.

Rohit knows he must stay in shape and in form to be in contention for the 2027 World Cup. Kohli is assured of the No.3 slot, but Rohit’s fitness is likely to decide whether he opens with Gill in the upcoming series in England and Ireland.

Rohit’s record on the traditionally slow pitch here is creditable. In 2018, he struck a T20I century against West Indies and then in 2023 a match-winning 87 against England in the ODI World Cup. The conditions will ease in the evening with the temperature expected to be around 33°C when the match ends. However, the surface has proved challenging for batters since the 2023 World Cup. Rohit himself called the pitch challenging to bat after leading India to a 100-run win over England.

However, India’s spin bowling coach Sairaj Bahutule said that Rohit’s experience is invaluable. “Rohit is definitely experienced, you know, a champion of cricket. His experience is invaluable and he is somebody who adds value to this team, not only batting-wise but his leadership qualities also rub on to all the boys, Shubhman also,” he said on Tuesday.

“So, him being in the side is very, very important. He is somebody who understands each game, who understands what is expected from him and from the team. He is looking forward to every match and all the work he is putting in is like he has just started playing.”

Afghanistan captain Hashmatullah Shahidi, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, who scored 102 off 51 balls in the first ODI, Ibrahim Zadran and star spinner Rashid Khan can push their side to a comeback win. In Dharamsala, despite Gurbaz’s century, the other Afghanistan batters managed just 80 runs. They will be banking on past experience on this surface. In 2018, it was their home ground for playing one Test, three ODIs and 3 T20Is against West Indies.

Shahidi was optimistic about a comeback in the ODI series against India. “We committed so many mistakes in the first match and weren’t ready for the 25-over game (rain affected). But now we feel we have the capability to win the second game and draw level. We aren’t going to repeat our mistakes of the first game,” he added.