For CSK, Samson is just the right dose of star power

New Delhi: For the longest time, Chennai Super Kings treated the Indian Premier League auction like a puzzle to be solved almost covertly. While others chased the biggest names, CSK built an empire through instinct, continuity and the art of spotting value before the rest of the market did. Sanju Samson. (HT)

They weren’t necessarily a moneyball franchise but they preferred largely ‘smart buys’ over headline purchases. They had faith in their leader MS Dhoni being able to extract value out of any player and polishing them for the future.

This season, however, demanded something different. And that is why Sanju Samson’s trade deal feels more like a philosophical shift. Against Delhi Capitals on Tuesday, where Chennai needed a stamp of authority, Samson produced exactly the kind of innings they paid for ₹18 crore for — fluent, commanding and reassuring all at once.

It also completed the notion that vibes, nostalgia and an existing system alone cannot continue to compensate for the absence of established star power.

Michael Hussey arrived as a veteran many thought was past his peak. Faf du Plessis became a T20 beast. Moeen Ali’s credentials in the format was revived. Shivam Dube became a six-hitting monster in yellow. Even Ajinkya Rahane found a second career at CSK.

In recent seasons, CSK have largely stayed loyal to a familiar auction blueprint wherein they invest heavily either in proven overseas match-winners or in raw Indian talent they believe can be shaped within their system.

In 2026, unheralded talents Kartik Sharma and Prashant Veer emerged as their biggest buys at ₹14.2 crore each, while Afghan wrist-spinner Noor Ahmad topped their spending charts in 2025 at ₹10 crore. Before that, the franchise splurged on established overseas names, bringing in Daryl Mitchell for ₹14 crore in 2024 and Ben Stokes for ₹16.25 crore in 2023.

“I think if you got a century every three, four, five games, I’d be pretty happy,” coach Stephen Fleming said of Samson’s contribution this season ahead of the match.

“On the batting side, more than grateful to have Sanju after the tournament he had in the (T20) World Cup; he’s our backbone,” said captain Ruturaj Gaikwad after their win over DC.

It makes sense that his captain called him the backbone of the line-up. In Samson, Gaikwad and Shivam Dube, CSK now have three established Indian internationals and it perhaps, seems to be the way to go.

For years, CSK’s pillars stood atop the gravitational pull of MS Dhoni. Even when his batting role was reduced, his aura remained the franchise’s emotional and tactical centre. The dressing room relied on his calm, players grew under him and the crowd turned up because of him.

That luxury allowed Chennai to gamble on underappreciated cricketers and turn them into assets. Dube is a recent example. Dewald Brevis, who is projected as one of the stars for the future for South Africa, has also shown glimpses of his superstar potential for CSK but that’s all it still is – potential. And that comes with the pressure to prove it wrong.

There are exciting players in the current squad. But very few proven match-winners in their prime, especially Indians. No batter, before Samson, who naturally walked into a stadium carrying the weight and expectation of a superstar, off-late.

And as the Dhoni era edges toward its final chapter, the franchise has had to confront an uncomfortable reality: this is now one of the youngest and least threatening CSK squads in recent memory.

Samson is neither a project player, nor a redemption arc, nor an undervalued utility cricketer waiting to be unlocked. At 31, he arrives as a fully formed T20 batter with leadership experience, match-winning and tournament-winning ability, range against pace and spin and the fortitude even under pressure.

That mattered on Tuesday night in Delhi. Against Mumbai Indians (101*) in Wankhede last week and in Chepauk against DC (115*) the week before that. The target was low but Samson was on song in Delhi and if it looked like he could get his third ton of the season but his 87* was statement enough. The result is CSK still being able to stay alive for the play-off race.

He manipulated the field early, punished anything remotely loose and, most importantly, played with the authority of someone who knew the innings belonged to him. It was the sort of knock Chennai have often relied on from overseas stars in the past, but now desperately needed from an Indian batter capable of becoming the face of the next era.

CSK are not building merely for one more Dhoni season. They are preparing for life after him. That transition was always going to require more than tactical cleverness and good negotiation. Moreover, it needed a bankable Indian star around whom a new identity could be formed.

For years, Chennai won auctions by being smarter than everyone else. Now, it seems CSK has shed its smart buys policy and decided that balancing starpower with potential is what they needed most.