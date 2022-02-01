'For how long do I push around a Platina': Mohammed Siraj recalls hilarious anecdote after IPL selection

A lanky Mohammed Siraj was a part of SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) before Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) bought him for a whopping INR 2.6 crore in the IPL auction 2018. Cut to the present day, the 27-year-old from Hyderabad is an indispensable part of the Bangalore-based outfit, sitting beside Virat Kohli in the team's retained players list ahead of the upcoming season.

Siraj fetched INR 7 crore after RCB decided to stick by the pacer along with their former skipper Kohli and Australia's hard-hitting all-rounder Glenn Maxwell. As he sets sights on the new season with the franchise, Siraj recalled how IPL played a major role in changing his life. The first thing that he bought after getting picked in the IPL was a mobile phone.

“First thing, I bought was iPhone 7+. Then I bought a second-hand car, Corolla. Car is important. IPL players need to have a car. For how long do I push around a Platina? But I didn’t know how to drive. My uncle’s son knew to drive so I called him every time I wanted to go out,” said Siraj while speaking in RCB’s podcast to Danish Sait.

Siraj had also revealed last year that he still possesses the decayed Platina bike, which is a "symbol" of his struggles before rising to the top level.

Humble beginnings did not stop Siraj from making it big in cricket. He had revealed that it was his father's dream to see him play Test cricket for India Siraj’s father passed away in November, but Siraj decided to stay back in Australia to fulfil the dream of his father. He eventually made his debut in the Sydney Test where cameras captured an emotional Siraj in tears during the national anthem.

Siraj's IPL journey started with Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) where Tom Moody identified his ability to generate pace. The pacer was roped in for a staggering 2.6 crores INR in the 2017 auction when his base price was just INR 20 lakhs. He got only six games but impressed by picking up 10 wickets.

An erratic bowling phase led to Hyderabad parting their ways with Siraj but Bangalore went after him in the 2018 auction and bought him for INR 2.6 crore. He picked up 11 wickets in the season and slowly became Virat Kohli's go-to death bowler.

Siraj last year had expressed gratitude towards the Bangalore franchise after being retained along with Kohli and Maxwell. "Thank you RCB family for retaining me and showing trust and faith in me. I am really honoured. And my message to RCB fans - keep supporting, keep loving us," he had said in a video posted on the official YouTube channel of RCB.

